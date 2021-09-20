Oluchi Madubuike Won ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ 2021! Get to Know Her & the Runner-Ups

Congratulations are in order for Oluchi Madubuike, who has won the ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ World 2021!

The beauty pageant which kicked off in July wrapped up at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday night, 19th of September.

Miss Abuja, Oluchi emerged as the overall winner of this year’s Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and was presented with the key to a brand of Geely car.

Before the final show, Oluchi shared a post on Instagram professing her win hours before it came to be. Read it below:

Get to know a little about Oluchi:

She was crowned Miss Africa Texas 2016/2017.

Oluchi graduated with a Bachelors degree in Nursing in 2017.

Oluchi was also the first runner up at Miss Nigeria USA 2019.

See the MBGN 2021 runner-ups below:

The first runner up is Miss Anambra – Maristella Okpala

The second runner is Miss Abia (Miss Supranational) – Chineme Adaeze

The third runner-up is Miss Bayelsa (Miss Tourism) – Odjugo Mercy Jessica

While the fourth Runner-up is Miss Bauchi (Miss ECOWAS) Lydia Okojie

Some of the contestants also won individual awards in the following categories:

Miss Sokoto, Doubra Ogula won Best talent.

Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde won Best traditional costume and Miss Lush

Miss Delta, Uche Natali Okolie won Miss photogenic

Miss Ebonyi, Ifunanya Basilia won Miss Amity

Miss Kebbi, Funmilayo Akinjiola won MBGN Model

Miss Lagos and Miss Delta won N500, 000 Lush Hair prize and N1 million Miss Photogenic prize by Studio 24, respectively, at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant.

Out of the 37 contestants, 15 emerged winner by votes and these included Miss Ekiti, Miss Abuja, Miss Anambra, Miss Abia, Miss Bayelsa, Miss Bauchi, Miss Katsina, Miss Kaduna, Miss Kebbi, Miss Borno, Miss Adamawa, Miss Jigawa, Miss Taraba, Miss Delta, Miss Kano.

See the contestants on the dance floor

Congratulations to all the MBGN 2021 pageant winners! The BN team is rooting for you❤