TheWill Downtown’s New Issue Cover Personalities are “I Said What I Said” Hosts Jolaoluwa Ayeye & Feyikemi Abudu

Scoop

5 hours ago

In this issue of TheWill Downtown, we have two outstanding young women, Jolaoluwa Ayeye and Feyikemi Abudu, hosts of one of Nigeria’s most prominent Podcasts “I Said What I Said” as our cover personalities.

These ladies who have captured a sizeable audience mostly made up of millennials and Gen Zs talk about modern-day issues ranging from work, plastic surgery, cooking, and even sex on their podcast.

This issue also features Blogger and social media entrepreneur, Tosin Ajibade aka Olorisupergal, who tells the magazine how she is capturing the very competitive media sphere with her unique style of reportage.

 

As usual, Downtown serves your regular features- the Fashion pages this week features looks from the just concluded Met Gala, the Lifestyle page suggests ways of channelling a design option from a home, whether it’s a celebrity’s apartment you like or a picture from your favourite home design magazine, in- Get The Look: Bohemian Living Room.

We continue with the Are You ‘Heading’ My Way series on our Relationship page, while our Beauty pages show you tried and tested ways of taking care of natural hair in an article tagged A Beginner’s Guide to Caring For Natural Hair.

The Entertainment page reviews an animated movie, Luca, and we also have a sit-down with singer, Cillsoul on our SoroSoke page.  It is an issue you want to get this week. Ask a vendor near you.

