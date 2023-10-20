Connect with us

Dimma Umeh joins FK & Jollz in New Episode of the "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Your Aṣọ Ebí Gèlè Just Found New Expression As A Chic Top, Thanks To Fikayo Olowolagba | WATCH

What is the Cost of Greatness? Kaffy & Toke Makinwa discuss this in New Episode of "Toke Moments"

New Video: Olamide - Problem

Wande Coal Releases Official Video for Hit Track "Ebelebe" featuring Wizkid

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Answer Fan Questions in Season 3 Finale of the "How Far?" Podcast

Native Drink Lovers, Check Out This Zomkom Recipe From Grace Adepoju | WATCH

Get Your Daily Dose of Nutrients and Antioxidants with Dolapo Grey's Beetroot Juice Recipe

Your Taste Buds Will Thank You for Trying This Local Palm Oil and Ugba Sauce Combo Recipe

Want An Alternative To Meat? See How To Make Wàrà Bẹ́skẹ́ (Tofu) At Home | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, FK and Jollz are joined by the recently engaged bride-to-be, Dimma Umeh, a renowned YouTube personality, content creator, and cherished friend. Together, they assist you in resolving your dilemmas, all while engaging in a captivating conversation about uproarious weekend escapades, body perception, the impact of finances on relationships, and a host of other intriguing topics.

Watch:

