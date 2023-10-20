Dimma Umeh joins FK & Jollz in New Episode of the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

In this episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, FK and Jollz are joined by the recently engaged bride-to-be, Dimma Umeh, a renowned YouTube personality, content creator, and cherished friend. Together, they assist you in resolving your dilemmas, all while engaging in a captivating conversation about uproarious weekend escapades, body perception, the impact of finances on relationships, and a host of other intriguing topics.

