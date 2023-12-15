Meet the Winning Women from the 15th ELOY Awards 2023

The ELOY Conference and Awards, a prestigious initiative aimed at encouraging and honouring, celebrating women across various sectors, recently held its annual ceremony with the theme of empowering women through innovation and technology. This extraordinary event showcased the outstanding achievements and contributions of women who are making a significant impact in their fields.

The ELOY Conference held in the morning of the day on the theme, sustaining woman empowerment through technology and innovation. The Hon commissioner of Commerce, Corporative, Trade and Investment gave a key note address on the theme of the conference and she highlighted what the ministry is actively working on to support MSME’s.

Other speakers included Tewa Onasanya the convener of the ELOYs, Glory Edozien, Founder Inspired by Glory, Oreoluwa Lesi, Founder W.Tech, Peter Obadare, Co-Founder Digital Encode, Tosin Ajibade, Founder Olorisupergal, Uzo Onumonu, Product Director Tingo, Ebele Udoh-Grant, Founder ADM, Foluso Gbadamosi, Adeola Kingsley-James, Life giver and King Maker, Omolola Salako, Global Health Leader and Tale Alimi, CEO Rouzo. After the insightful session, a piece of land, N500,000 worth of advertising and N100,000 was won respectively in a raffle draw.

The ELOY Awards presented a diverse range of categories, each of which were open for nominations. Among the notable categories were the Business coach, TV Personality of the Year, ELOY Award for Young Innovative Entrepreneur, ELOY Award for Technology, Award for Trendsetter, Award for On-Air Personality, ELOY Award for Humanitarian, Award for Social Enterprise, Award for Innovative Fashion Entrepreneur, ELOY Award for Influence, Award for Financial Coach, as well as special recognitions for Women who Inspire and Women who Advocate for Change. Additionally, the ceremony featured the He4She Award, which honours those committed to gender equality.

Tewa Onasanya, the convener of the ELOY Awards, radiated elegance in a dazzling gold gown by Trish O Couture as she welcomed Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the Lagos state government who represented the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu. She gave a speech on behalf of the Gov, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.

The recipients of the awards expressed deep gratitude and were genuinely moved by the recognition. They felt that their hard work was acknowledged and appreciated, inspiring them to continue making a difference in their respective fields.

Here are the ELOY Awards 2023 winners based on votes:

ELOY Award for Agriculture in association with Tingo – Olamide Alao Akala : Umera Farms

: Umera Farms ELOY Award for Social Entrepreneur in association Tingo – Sola Adesaki, Smart Stewards, Fruit Foundation

Smart Stewards, Fruit Foundation ELOY Award for Entrepreneurship in association Tingo- Morenike Molehin , Oak and Teak

, Oak and Teak Innovative Fashion Entrepreneur in association Tingo – Yetunde Akande, Yetroselane Couture

Yetroselane Couture ELOY Award for Technology in association Tingo – Oluwatosin Olaseinde , Money Africa, Laddah

, Money Africa, Laddah Innovative Beauty Entrepreneur in association with Mamador – Omobolaji Mogaji , Beauty Entrepreneur Ng

, Beauty Entrepreneur Ng On Air Personality in association Tingo – Chisom kamsy , Thrillnonstop – BeatFM Abuja

, Thrillnonstop – BeatFM Abuja TV Personality in association Tingo – Blessings Mosugu , Village Square Africa, News

, Village Square Africa, News ELOY Award for Content Creator in association Tingo – Aderonke Omo Oba

ELOY Award for Young Innovative Entrepreneur in association Tingo – Chinazom Arinze , Auto Girl

, Auto Girl ELOY Award for Humanitarian (NGO) in association – Grace Amuzie , Isrina Schools

, Isrina Schools ELOY Award for Influence in association Tingo – Beauty Etsanyi Tukura

ELOY Award for Business Coach – Ella George

ELOY Award for Trendsetter – Bella Okagbue

ELOY Award for Financial Coach – Jennifer Awirigwe , Financial Jennifer, The Fin Tribe

, Financial Jennifer, The Fin Tribe ELOY Award for Acting – Bukunmi Oluwasina , Jagun Jagun

, Jagun Jagun ELOY Award for Catering Business – Gabriella Julius , African Pasta Hub

, African Pasta Hub ELOY Award for DJ – DJ Cuppy

Recognition Awards

ELOY HE4SHE – Allen Ifechukwu Onyema

ELOY HONOURARY AWARD FOR A WOMAN WHO ADVOCATES FOR CHANGE – Toun Okewale Sonaiya , Women Radio

, Women Radio ELOY RECOGNITION AWARD FOR WOMAN WHO INSPIRES – Trish Onumonu , Trish O Conture

, Trish O Conture ELOY RECOGNITION AWARD FOR WOMAN WHO INSPIRES – Tokunbo Chiedu , Compass Consulting

, Compass Consulting ELOY RECOGNITION AWARD FOR WOMAN WHO INSPIRES – Kikelomo Atanda-Owo

ELOY Foundation Award for Business Woman on the ELOY Sustainable Empowerment Program in association with FirstBank – Otun Mistura

The ELOY Awards serves as a beacon of celebration, highlighting the achievements of remarkable women who lead the way in innovation, technology, and social impact. This event not only offers a platform for recognition but also ignites a powerful movement, encouraging more women to excel through their extraordinary contributions.

