Connect with us

Cuisine Promotions

Burger King Unveils the Pepe Whopper to Spice Up This Season

BN TV Cuisine Culture

Make Bole & Fish At Home, All You Need Is A Good Oven & This Yummy Recipe From Grace Adepoju

BN TV Cuisine

DIY Organic Beverage: How To Make Zobo Drink In Large Quantities At Home | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota

BN TV Cuisine

Amala Lovers, The Kitchen Muse Is Out With The Best Hack You’ve Ever Known. Easy Peasy | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine Culture

Jollof Rice Lovers, Check Out This Beautiful Nigerian Jollof Appraisal From Jenna Wends | WATCH

Cuisine Promotions

Nigerian Cuisine to the World: Yewande Komolafe is set to launch her Cookbook in Lagos

BN TV Cuisine Culture

Native Drink Lovers, Check Out This Zomkom Recipe From Grace Adepoju | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine Culture

Want An Alternative To Meat? See How To Make Wàrà Bẹ́skẹ́ (Tofu) At Home | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Chef Soliat Bada Returns for Season 4 of "Off the Menu" with Special Guest Hilda Baci

Cuisine

Burger King Unveils the Pepe Whopper to Spice Up This Season

by Burger King
Avatar photo

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Tis the season to be spicy, and Burger King Nigeria has wrapped up the perfect gift for your taste buds—the limited-time Pepe Whopper! Picture this: the flame-grilled Whopper, cosying up with rodo sauce, delivering a festive kick that jingles all the way this season. 

Packed with a punch, the Pepe Whopper is not for the faint-hearted. It’s a burger that caters specifically to the Nigerian love for peppery meals. The rodo sauce, known for its peppery kick creates a hot and fiery linger on your taste buds. It’s one burger that takes the classic Whopper to new heights as each bite promises a peppery and different taste.

Here’s the catch—it’s a limited-time offer. Burger King Nigeria knows how to sprinkle joy, and the Pepe Whopper is here for a good time but not a long time. So, make your December list and ensure that a Pepe Whopper experience is part of it.

Now let’s talk about the price. The Pepe Whopper costs just N4,500! However, are you thinking of having a full festive feast? Then grab the meal deal at N5,500, which includes a pack of regular crispy fries and your choice of a 35-cl drink. It’s the perfect way to indulge in the season’s spirit while satisfying your spicy cravings.

This limited-time offer is available nationwide at all Burger King Nigeria stores in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan, but for those who prefer the ease of online ordering, simply dial 07004447777 or send a message on Whatsapp and have the Pepe Whopper delivered to your doorstep, bringing the Pepe Dem Szn and the holiday heat straight to you.

Spice up your holidays with Burger King Nigeria’s Pepe Whopper. Whether you’re unwrapping it at a BK store, ordering online, or surprising a loved one with the ultimate fiery gift.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?

BN Prose: If Dee Jay Had Lived by Titilayo Olurin

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa
css.php