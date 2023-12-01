Burger King Unveils the Pepe Whopper to Spice Up This Season

Tis the season to be spicy, and Burger King Nigeria has wrapped up the perfect gift for your taste buds—the limited-time Pepe Whopper! Picture this: the flame-grilled Whopper, cosying up with rodo sauce, delivering a festive kick that jingles all the way this season.

Packed with a punch, the Pepe Whopper is not for the faint-hearted. It’s a burger that caters specifically to the Nigerian love for peppery meals. The rodo sauce, known for its peppery kick creates a hot and fiery linger on your taste buds. It’s one burger that takes the classic Whopper to new heights as each bite promises a peppery and different taste.

Here’s the catch—it’s a limited-time offer. Burger King Nigeria knows how to sprinkle joy, and the Pepe Whopper is here for a good time but not a long time. So, make your December list and ensure that a Pepe Whopper experience is part of it.

Now let’s talk about the price. The Pepe Whopper costs just N4,500! However, are you thinking of having a full festive feast? Then grab the meal deal at N5,500, which includes a pack of regular crispy fries and your choice of a 35-cl drink. It’s the perfect way to indulge in the season’s spirit while satisfying your spicy cravings.

This limited-time offer is available nationwide at all Burger King Nigeria stores in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan, but for those who prefer the ease of online ordering, simply dial 07004447777 or send a message on Whatsapp and have the Pepe Whopper delivered to your doorstep, bringing the Pepe Dem Szn and the holiday heat straight to you.

Spice up your holidays with Burger King Nigeria’s Pepe Whopper. Whether you’re unwrapping it at a BK store, ordering online, or surprising a loved one with the ultimate fiery gift.

Sponsored Content