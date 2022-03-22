Connect with us

MBGN ECOWAS 2021 Lydia Okojie Shares Her Inspiring Journey To Success

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Lydia Okojie‘s journey to being Miss ECOWAS NIG 2021 (MBGN) is undoubtedly one of “continue to do your best and never give up.”

And, although many people today are embarrassed about their humble beginnings, Lydia, who is also an advocate for street kid education and the CEO of Lydia TV, is not.

Growing up in Benin City, she sold a variety of foodstuffs for her mother and even financed her education by selling the popular zobo drink. She then went on to the pageant scene, where she won a couple of beauty pageants and is currently involved in cake making and event planning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lydia Okojie (@lydia_okojie)

Sharing a video story of her journey to success on her social media page with the viral #kumamachallenge, she wrote, “It took much courage to post and be a part of this challenge. I hope you get inspired by watching me on my journey of becoming.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

This story, without a doubt, reminds us to keep doing our best in all we do.

