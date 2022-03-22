Uyoyou Adia’s Romantic Drama “Hey You!” Will Star Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson & Stan Nze

Anthill Productions has a new romantic drama titled “Hey You!” in the works.

The film, written and directed by Uyoyou Adia with AMVCA nominee Barnabas “Barny” Emordi as the cinematographer, stars some of the finest actors from Nollywood. Timini Egbuson, Efe Irele, Rotimi Salami, Stan Nze, Seyi Awolowo, Tope Olowoniyan, Miriam Peters, and Tunbosun Aiyedehin have been confirmed to star.

The romance drama is rated 18 and will be released in cinemas later this year on a date that has yet to be announced.