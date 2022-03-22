Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

A Conversation With Peace Hyde & Some of the Stars of Netflix's "Young, Famous & African"

Beauty BN TV

Your Ultimate Guide to Soft Glam Makeup, Thanks Dodos

BN TV Music

These Performances From The "Nigerian Idol" Season 7 Top 12 Are Simply Beautiful To Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#WithChude: Mayorkun Shares How Davido's Generosity Changed His Life

BN TV News

BBC "Africa Eye" exposes dodgy driving licences & dangerous vehicles on Kenya’s killer roads

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Second Part of Yvonne Orji's "BlackBox Interview" with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Here | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode Two of Neptune3's web series "Best Friends in the World: Senior Year"

BN TV Scoop

Jessica Ulo & Abby Charles Join Taymesan on this episode of "Tea with Tay"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Trailer: Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Prince Enwerem star in Bolanle Austen-Peters' First Netflix Original "Man of God"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 (Phone Swap) of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

BN TV

A Conversation With Peace Hyde & Some of the Stars of Netflix’s “Young, Famous & African”

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Young, Famous & African” showcases the lives of young Africans in the entertainment industry who are making it big and are not scared to showcase the glitz, glamour, and beauty of Africans and Africa. We get to watch the high-octane lifestyles of these superstars who clash throughout seven episodes that were filmed in South Africa, including Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).

BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya caught up with some members of the cast to discuss the reality show, the fights, friendship, love, their relationships with one another, and what it means to be young, famous, and African.

Watch this interview with Peace Hyde, the show co-creator and executive producer, Zari the Boss Lady and Naked DJ.

Watch this interview with Nadia Nakai, Kayleigh Schwark, and Andile.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Building a System Where Employees are Treated Better

Wunmi Adelusi: Learning How To Stand Out At Work

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective
css.php