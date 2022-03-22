A Conversation With Peace Hyde & Some of the Stars of Netflix’s “Young, Famous & African”

“Young, Famous & African” showcases the lives of young Africans in the entertainment industry who are making it big and are not scared to showcase the glitz, glamour, and beauty of Africans and Africa. We get to watch the high-octane lifestyles of these superstars who clash throughout seven episodes that were filmed in South Africa, including Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).

BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya caught up with some members of the cast to discuss the reality show, the fights, friendship, love, their relationships with one another, and what it means to be young, famous, and African.

Watch this interview with Peace Hyde, the show co-creator and executive producer, Zari the Boss Lady and Naked DJ.

Watch this interview with Nadia Nakai, Kayleigh Schwark, and Andile.