WithChude: Mayorkun Shares How Davido’s Generosity Changed His Life

After shutting down the O2, as always, Davido used another chance to help others. That led to the reign of Mayorkun.

The Mayor of Lagos says one DM from Davido changed his life forever. In this episode of “#WithChude,” Chude Jideonwo delves deep into that story weaving between the impact of his grandmother, his parents’ concerns, the boredom of banking (yes, Mayorkun was a banker!) and the bliss of success.

Mayorkun opens up about what makes Davido so unique, so kind, and how that honesty changed his life when he didn’t have anything.

Watch snippets from the interview below:

