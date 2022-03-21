BBC “Africa Eye” exposes dodgy driving licences & dangerous vehicles on Kenya’s killer roads

Has the network of roads that criss-cross Kenya become death traps? Between 2020 and 2021, Kenyan road deaths rose by more than 20 per cent. Last year, more than 4,500 were killed and over 16,000 were injured. The Kenyan government says drunk driving, overloading, and speeding are among the top causes of the carnage. But is corruption also a factor?

Journalist Richard Chacha, himself paralysed in a road accident ten years ago, joins “Africa Eye” to expose rogue driving school employees who, for a fee, fix it for rookie drivers to get behind the wheel without ever having to take a driving test. “Africa Eye” also reveals how brokers take cash to beat the vehicle safety testing system, enabling taxis fit for the scrap heap to be driven on Kenya’s roads… and carry passengers.

Watch the documentary below: