Your Ultimate Guide to Soft Glam Makeup, Thanks Dodos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Soft glam is makeup that looks like it is literally soft and natural and, no matter how many products are involved, it feels like a unified look. From contouring to concealing and adding shadows, everything blends into the skin without any sharp edges or shapes.

If you favour glowing skin, glossy lips, fluffy brows, and warm tones, you are in luck. In a new video, YouTube beauty guru Dodos Uvieghara shares her tips for soft glam for dark skin.

Watch:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

