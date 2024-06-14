Denola Grey & Dodos Uvieghara Reveal Their Best-Kept Beauty Secrets | WATCH

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Cleanse, toner, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen: we love a good friendship, it’s even better when they share a love for beauty and skincare.

Nigerian actor, model, and digital content creator Denola Grey and fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator Dodos Lydia Uvieghara were “giving” friendship goals on the ‘Gram while sharing their step-by-step beauty routine. They doled out secret info about their favourite products for smooth, soft, and flawless skin on their trip to England with Range Rover. 

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

Credits: @denolagrey@iamdodos

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

