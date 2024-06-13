Connect with us

BN TV Inspired

Akah Nnani Discusses Faith, Marriage & Personal Growth on "Toke Moments" with Toke Makinwa

BN TV Events Music

Tems Kicks Off World Tour With An Electrifying Performance in London | Watch Highlights

BN TV Career Living

Tonye Faloughi-Ekezi Shares Her Inspiring Story of Motherhood & Advocacy on "Crushing on My Girlfriends" Podcast

BN TV Living

Nicole & Feyi Explore the Realities of Having Domestic Staff on "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

BN TV Music

Dunsin Oyekan Releases Uplifting Music Video of "The Glory Song" | Watch

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

"Superstar" Turns 13! A Look Back at Wizkid's Debut Album Bangers

BN TV Music

Listen to Joe Mettle's New Single "Oba Awon Oba" feat. Sunmisola Agbebi

BN TV Living

Chef T Opens Up About Mum Guilt on "Mums Next Door" With Maria Chike

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#DemocracyDay: 5 Nollywood Movies That’ll Take You on a Cinematic Journey through Nigeria's History

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

BN TV

Akah Nnani Discusses Faith, Marriage & Personal Growth on “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa

Avatar photo

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Get ready for an insightful conversation on this “Toke Moments” episode! This time, Toke Makinwa welcomes Nollywood actor Akah Nnani for a candid discussion about his journey.

Akah doesn’t hold back as he honestly talks about his growth, marriage, and love for God. The conversation also explores some unexpected territory, revealing Akah’s initial perception of Toke before they met. This honest exchange emphasises the importance of personal evolution and shifting perspectives.

In case you missed it, Toke Makinwa kicked off the new season of “Toke Moments” with a personal update. She shared the exciting news of her recent fragrance launch, travels, and bookings. Be sure to catch up here.

Watch the episode with Akah below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start “Furniture Zoo” in Nairobi
css.php