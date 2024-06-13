Akah Nnani Discusses Faith, Marriage & Personal Growth on “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa

Get ready for an insightful conversation on this “Toke Moments” episode! This time, Toke Makinwa welcomes Nollywood actor Akah Nnani for a candid discussion about his journey.

Akah doesn’t hold back as he honestly talks about his growth, marriage, and love for God. The conversation also explores some unexpected territory, revealing Akah’s initial perception of Toke before they met. This honest exchange emphasises the importance of personal evolution and shifting perspectives.

In case you missed it, Toke Makinwa kicked off the new season of “Toke Moments” with a personal update. She shared the exciting news of her recent fragrance launch, travels, and bookings. Be sure to catch up here.

Watch the episode with Akah below: