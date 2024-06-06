Toke Makinwa is Back! Catch Up on Her Busy Year on “Toke Moments”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is back, and this time, she’s brimming with excitement! The multi-talented star is ready to reconnect with her fans in a new episode of “Toke Moments.”

But before she dives into what has kept her away for so long, Toke has something important to say. She offers a heartfelt apology to her loyal viewers who’ve been eagerly awaiting her return.

From the exhilarating launch of her first fragrance collection to travels, packed schedules, and a life overflowing with opportunities, Toke breaks down all that she has been up to since the start of the year.

Watch here:

