Maristella Okpala Was a Sight to Behold in Her Evening Gown & National Costume for Miss Universe 2021 Preliminary

The preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2021 took place on December 10, with 80 beauty queens vying for the prestigious Mouawad Power of Unity crown and the title of Miss Universe.

The Miss Universe 2021 hopefuls entered the stage first in swimwear, then in evening gowns, and lastly in national costumes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Africa News 👑📰 (@missuniverseafricanews)

Nigeria’s Maristella Okpala donned a blue glittery cut-out gown with a high side slit for the evening gown competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageant Analyst (@pageant_analyst)

For her national costume, she wore the “Mmanwa,” inspired by a famous traditional masquerade of the southeastern Nigeria tribe.

Here’s the story behind the costume as told by Maristella:

This beautiful creation is inspired by a famous traditional masquerade of the southeastern tribe of Nigeria called “Mmanwa”. It is made of African Beed’s, stones, crafts. Mmanwa is a female masquerade costume that’s designed for ceremonial and festive purposes to celebrate the rich Nigerian cultural heritage paying closer attention to the strength women possess. The 3ft tribal mask with the colourful ancient back cape With Mmanwa’s Face boldly crested on the mask and

cape. It represents the beautiful Mmanwa who fought tirelessly to stop girl child mutilation and child slavery while the colourful patterns and embellishments portray the African dashiki which offers a visual appeal and forms meant to invoke the ancestral spirits. I picked this particular costume because I see a self-reflection of my cause in this Mmanwa who protects children and women against any form of abuse. Finally, this costume pays attention to the strong will of women in attaining whatever height they want to attain, no matter the challenges faced while reaching their desired goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐀 𝐎𝐊𝐏𝐀𝐋𝐀 (@mariselle4)

Check out gorgeous photos of the 2021 Miss Universe African contestants:

Latela Mswane – Miss Universe South Africa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐿𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑙𝑎 𝐿𝑎𝑙𝑖 🇿🇦 (@lalela_mswane)

Roshanara Ebrahim – Miss Universe Kenya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageant’s Corner (@pageantsreview)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Faisal Ali🗨 (@hfaisal26)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion and Pageant Africa (@pageant_network)

Michèle-Ange Minkata – Miss Universe Cameroon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Cameroon 2021 🇨🇲 (@michele_ange_minkata)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageants Africa (@_pageantsafrica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falcish currency$ int’l✈🌏 (@falcishcurrencyintl)

Silvia Naa Morkor Commodore – Miss Universe Ghana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageants Africa (@_pageantsafrica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMGHLIVE (@tmghlivedotcom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE GHANA® (@missuniverseghana_update)

Chelsi Shikongo – Miss Universe Namibia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo (@chelsi_shikongo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Namibia (@missnamibia)

Martina Mituy Avomo – Miss Universe Equatorial Guinea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina Mituy Avomo (@chelseamituy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina Mituy Avomo (@chelseamituy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina Mituy Avomo (@chelseamituy)

Anne Murielle Ravina – Miss Universe Mauritius

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Murielle Ravina (@annemurielleravina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Murielle Ravina (@annemurielleravina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageants Africa (@_pageantsafrica)