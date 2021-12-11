Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Scoop

Nancy Isime recounts her path to success in the latest episode of "Tea With Tay"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Stephanie considers body modification in episode 5 of "Therapy" season 2

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch CKay’s Acoustic Performance of "Love Nwantiti" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"

BN TV Music

Wizkid & Tems' Performance of "Essence" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Reminds Us Why Fans Love the Song

BN TV Music Scoop

New Video: Simi feat. Joeboy - So Bad

BN TV

Marriage, Career & Life Lessons - Omoni Oboli in Emotional Conversation #WithChude

BN TV

Gbemi & Toolz discuss Tips & Tricks for Sex Life in Episode 9 of "OffAir" Season 4

BN TV Movies & TV

Ekeng is Fighting for His Woman in Episode 9 of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

BN TV Music

New Video: Johnny Drille feat. Ladipoe - Driving in the Rain

BN TV

Grace Ajilore's Girl Talk Vlog is all about Toxic Relationships & Self-Love

BN TV

Nancy Isime recounts her path to success in the latest episode of “Tea With Tay”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The “Tea with Tay” podcast has a new edition, and we’re delighted to see the lovely Nancy Isime discuss self-improvement. Taymesan, the host, describes the actress as “the most unproblematic.” She speaks of her upbringing as a child with a strict father who wanted her to become a Chief Judge.

Nancy is a TV queen in her own way, being self-sufficient and diligent. However, she recounts her path to success, which included working as an usher at the age of 17 and being duped along the way.

Watch Nancy Isime on the Tea With Tay podcast below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kate Okoh Kpina: Why We Must Take Conversations on Gender-Based Violence Beyond the 16 Days of Activism

Mfonobong Inyang: We All Need To Uphold Human Rights in Nigeria

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php