Nancy Isime recounts her path to success in the latest episode of “Tea With Tay”

The “Tea with Tay” podcast has a new edition, and we’re delighted to see the lovely Nancy Isime discuss self-improvement. Taymesan, the host, describes the actress as “the most unproblematic.” She speaks of her upbringing as a child with a strict father who wanted her to become a Chief Judge.

Nancy is a TV queen in her own way, being self-sufficient and diligent. However, she recounts her path to success, which included working as an usher at the age of 17 and being duped along the way.

Watch Nancy Isime on the Tea With Tay podcast below: