Hi #BellaStylistas,

It’s Mary Edoro here! I have just returned from a fun, fashion trip to Dubai. Last week, I had the opportunity to attend an interesting edition of the highly anticipated ARISE Fashion Week 2021.

This being the organization’s first show in 2021, the team decided to take our amazing Nigerian designers to the United Arab Emirates for a special ARISE Fashion Weekend which was held in collaboration with the Nigerian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 and the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment.

For this event, the ARISE team invited various political and industrial dignitaries from Nigeria and their counterparts in the UAE alongside key fashion industry insiders including myself for the one-day show. Right from the flight on AirPeace’s new Boeing 777 airplane, surrounded by models, stylists, photographers, leading people in media, and armed with my African Fashion Foundation x Orange Culture tote bag I knew it was going to be a memorable trip.

Watch my highlights of the flight below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

The main focus for this year’s edition in Dubai was the amplification of Nigerian design talents on a global stage. There was no better time than now at the peak of the Dubai Expo. So far, Expo 2020 has recorded over 2 million visits since its grand opening on the 1st of October.

Coming on the heels of the ARISE 30 Under 30 fashion competition which closed with a $100,000 cash prize awarded to Kenneth Ize, the organization aims to deal with varied representation and develop solutions for global inclusion, by identifying and acknowledging cutting-edge Nigerian creatives in fashion. This one-day show was no doubt a celebration of African brilliance with awe-inspiring runway collections and exclusive designer displays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

We were up bright and early at the IBIS Hotel on Friday morning for a full day of FASHION!. Over croissants and coffee, I had an insightful conversation with former ThisDay Style Editor Latasha Ngwube.