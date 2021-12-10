We’ve Fallen Head Over Heels With Sheisdeluxe’s SS22 Collection

Nigerian ready-to-wear brand Sheisdeluxe recently unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection tagged WoMen, specially created with love for the powerful and authentic woman.

According to the statement of the brand:

The WoMen collection got inspiration from the intricate tapestry found on men’s clothing, and we sought ways to replicate this intricacy excellently on female fits ( most especially our pants).

For our SS22, we worked with beads, flock design, Tinko, needleworks, and other artistic motifs on beautifully tailored fits for the modern woman.

Every piece of the Deluxe Woman is designed to enhance and complement every curve and contour.

In true Deluxe nature as the best pant maker in Africa, the designs in this SS22 are alluring and crafted to perfection for you to show up in as your best self.