Channel Your Inner Goddess in Sheisdeluxe’s Latest Collection

Nigerian ready-to-wear brand Sheisdeluxe recently unveiled its latest collection, aptly tagged Obiageli, which means wealth and full of abundance. The brand ran with this to create an offering that blends classic and luxurious signature notes.

According to the statement of the brand:

Obiageli, the woman that wants to live a good life! A phenomenal and graceful woman! She is an Inspiration! We perceived every feature the woman Obiageli would possess and distinctively introduced new textures that involve unique patterned, handcrafted beadworks, artistic motifs & embroidery to illuminate the prowess of a woman. Every Look in this collection exhibits the luxurious woman who makes all our exceptional Ladydeluxe, women of wealth and substance.

See the collection below.

Credit

Brand: @sheisdeluxe