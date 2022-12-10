Connect with us

Style

Channel Your Inner Goddess in Sheisdeluxe’s Latest Collection

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Sacha Okoh Made a Bold Statement in Duaba Serwa at Chanel’s 2022/23 Métiers d’Art Show

Style

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 153

Promotions Style

Yinka Akinsanya launches Luxury Leather Line "Yinx Apparel"

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Served a Head-Turning Look at the 2022 British Fashion Awards

Style

These 10 African Clothing Brands Are Championing Sustainable Practices In The Fashion Industry

Style

A Very Chic Week in Style, Courtesy of Jariatu Danita – You’re Welcome

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish was Bold in Blue at the “Emancipation” Premiere

Promotions Style

Bland2Glam unveils New Jewellery Collection with a Sizzling video of Opeyemi Famakin & Uzo O. Osimkpa

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Wunmi Bello Radiated Glamour at the MOBO Awards 2022

Style

Channel Your Inner Goddess in Sheisdeluxe’s Latest Collection

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Nigerian ready-to-wear brand Sheisdeluxe recently unveiled its latest collection, aptly tagged Obiageli, which means wealth and full of abundance. The brand ran with this to create an offering that blends classic and luxurious signature notes.

According to the statement of the brand:

Obiageli, the woman that wants to live a good life! A phenomenal and graceful woman! She is an Inspiration!

We perceived every feature the woman Obiageli would possess and distinctively introduced new textures that involve unique patterned, handcrafted beadworks, artistic motifs & embroidery to illuminate the prowess of a woman.

Every Look in this collection exhibits the luxurious woman who makes all our exceptional Ladydeluxe, women of wealth and  substance.

See the collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

Credit

Brand@sheisdeluxe

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and The World Going Crazy

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life

Mike Hunder: Daily Practices to Help You Live a Better Life

Paula Pwul: The New Era of Millennials, Entrepreneurship & Personal Branding
css.php