Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Sacha Okoh Made a Bold Statement in Duaba Serwa at Chanel’s 2022/23 Métiers d’Art Show

Style

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 153

Promotions Style

Yinka Akinsanya launches Luxury Leather Line "Yinx Apparel"

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Served a Head-Turning Look at the 2022 British Fashion Awards

Style

These 10 African Clothing Brands Are Championing Sustainable Practices In The Fashion Industry

Style

A Very Chic Week in Style, Courtesy of Jariatu Danita – You’re Welcome

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish was Bold in Blue at the “Emancipation” Premiere

Promotions Style

Bland2Glam unveils New Jewellery Collection with a Sizzling video of Opeyemi Famakin & Uzo O. Osimkpa

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Wunmi Bello Radiated Glamour at the MOBO Awards 2022

Style

7 Stylish Off-Duty Weekend Looks, Courtesy Our Favourite Fashion Girls

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Sacha Okoh Made a Bold Statement in Duaba Serwa at Chanel’s 2022/23 Métiers d’Art Show

Published

29 mins ago

 on

French high-end luxury fashion house Chanel presented its latest Métiers d’Art collection in Dakar, Senegal, on Dec. 6th. As you would expect, the biggest stars in various industries came dressed to the nines to witness the history-making show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sacha Okoh (@sachaokoh)

In attendance was Sacha Okoh, certified makeup artist and CEO of SO Aesthetic makeup, an award-winning black-owned makeup brand. She is also co-founder of Viva Boutique.

The Ghanaian BellaStylista made a bold statement in a blue Duaba Serwa quarter-length origami textured skirt paired with a white button-up shirt and Amina Muaddi‘s blue PVC heels with a metallic Chanel quilted bag.

In terms of glam, Sacha kept her makeup soft, paired perfectly with a sleek back middle-part ponytail. She accessorised with pearl dangling earrings, dark shades and statement bangles.

 

 

Credits

Skirt:  @duabaserwa 

Shirt: @awake_mode @vivaboutiquegh

Shades: @lindafarrow

Earrings: @monies_official

Bag: @chanelofficial

Shoes: @aminamuaddi

Makeup: @soaesthetics

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life

Mike Hunder: Daily Practices to Help You Live a Better Life

Paula Pwul: The New Era of Millennials, Entrepreneurship & Personal Branding

Tola Oladiji: Essay Writing Tips to Aid Your Graduate Studies Application
css.php