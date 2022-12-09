BN Style Spotlight: Sacha Okoh Made a Bold Statement in Duaba Serwa at Chanel’s 2022/23 Métiers d’Art Show

French high-end luxury fashion house Chanel presented its latest Métiers d’Art collection in Dakar, Senegal, on Dec. 6th. As you would expect, the biggest stars in various industries came dressed to the nines to witness the history-making show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacha Okoh (@sachaokoh)

In attendance was Sacha Okoh, certified makeup artist and CEO of SO Aesthetic makeup, an award-winning black-owned makeup brand. She is also co-founder of Viva Boutique.

The Ghanaian BellaStylista made a bold statement in a blue Duaba Serwa quarter-length origami textured skirt paired with a white button-up shirt and Amina Muaddi‘s blue PVC heels with a metallic Chanel quilted bag.

In terms of glam, Sacha kept her makeup soft, paired perfectly with a sleek back middle-part ponytail. She accessorised with pearl dangling earrings, dark shades and statement bangles.

Credits

Skirt: @duabaserwa

Shirt: @awake_mode @vivaboutiquegh

Shades: @lindafarrow

Earrings: @monies_official

Bag: @chanelofficial

Shoes: @aminamuaddi

Makeup: @soaesthetics