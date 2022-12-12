Faith Morey is Serving Major Style Inspo in this GQ South Africa Feature

Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey is re-inventing herself, and GQ South Africa is going along with the ride. Faith’s career trajectory so far has been a remarkable one. She began modelling at 18, appearing on the acclaimed modelling show Nigeria’s Next Super Model in 2009 and becoming one of the most sought-after models in the industry.

According to the publication, the star has dealt with the racial bias of the creative industry and other structural difficulties that constantly make it difficult for Black models to succeed. Despite these blockages, Faith has managed to walk in coveted shows across New York, the UK, South Africa and others.

In this feature, Faith opens up about her marriage dissolution, the successful launch of her numerous businesses, motherhood, fashion inspirations and much more. Like the style star she is, this feature proves that Faith is a fashion plate, blessing us with stylish fits to go along with her story.

With her first look, Faith is rocking a blue Canadian tuxedo held together at the waist with a matching Moschino logo belt paired with a DiorTravel vanity case and neutral pumps.

As for her second look, Faith stuns in a pink winter coat from her brand in conjunction with a white cut-out dress that shows off her enviable figure. She paired the look with statement jewellery, an embroidered bucket purse and strappy mules.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On if the fashion industry is currently more inclusive

Of course, yes. When we attended our first New York Fashion Week, designers asked our agents where the African models were as we watched. They explained that “they were expecting super dark-skinned and shaved-haired models. Now coming from that, I will say there have been changes, and that’s because we refused to be silenced. There is so much more to be done, there are some photographers who will never shoot anyone who isn’t white and agencies who have their vision of what models representing Africans should look like. Just like racism, it will take a long time to change this thinking completely. I am proud to see Muslim women, Nigerians, Kenya etc. Black women in general are on the covers of magazines as brand ambassadors. Well, I’m being interviewed by GQ, OMG GQ, so yes.

Read the full feature on www.gq.co.za

