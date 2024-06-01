Beauty
Nigerian Maverick — Asa is the Cover Star for GQ South Africa’s New Music & Creativity Issue
Paris-born Nigerian musical sensation — Bukola Elemide, professionally known as Asa, is gracing the new cover of GQ South Africa’s Music and Creativity issue in collaboration with Platoon, perfectly embodying her artistic spirit.
Known for her soulful voice and genre-bending music, the multi-look feature showcases Asa’s ability to seamlessly transition between styles, as a remarkable force in music and fashion.
View this post on Instagram
On the cover, Asa stuns in a beaded ensemble featuring cowry beads which leans into her cultural heritage as a Yoruba woman.
Though widely known to rock her staple locs, Asa opted for a uniquely plaited “half-up bantu knots and half-down” look with a golden glowy face makeup for her cover shoot. She compliments her outfit with a pair of platform slippers, elevating the look, and adding that touch of edgy that reflects her unconventional genre-bending abilities.
View this post on Instagram
Watch the BTS moments from her cover shoot below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
That is not all. For her inner fashion spread, the star switched into an asymmetrical black dress with a daring backline and dramatic mono-shoulder silhouette exuding the perfect dose of sultry confidence. Pairing it with orange platforms, she added a captivating pop of colour.
View this post on Instagram
Watch Asa speak about her outfit, Nigeria and her music below: Epitomising the theme “African Classy“, she reveals that all her looks are from Nigerian designers.
View this post on Instagram
Asa also dons a stunning white halter-neck gown with subtle sheer details. Draping beautifully on her figure, the fabric creates a sense of effortless sophistication, paired with a dramatic black fur coat adding a touch of glamour.
View this post on Instagram
I always allow for that space when I’m making music. I want to create music with everyone in mind, including those who may not know or understand my language or culture. But I always strive to include them. I’m from Nigeria; I want to act locally but think globally in my approach with music.
— Asa
See more from her cover story here
CREDITS
Muse: @asaofficial
Editor-in-chief: @Molifekumona
Art Director: @keenan.jeppe
Interview by: @geqiwe_anele
Written by: @shannon_dawn11
Creative agency – @sayvisionaries
Photographer – @felixezema
Fashion stylist- Momo Hassan-Odukale(@momo.lagos)
Makeup Artist- @merakibyonome
Hair stylist- @bernardsmiless
Makeup @merakibyonome
Creative direction @janetnwose
Creative Direction & Styling by: @momo.mho
Publication: @gqsouthafrica