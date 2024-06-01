Connect with us

We Want Everything Shade Okoya Slayed To These High Society Owambe Events | WATCH

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Can Zozo Make the Leap to Nollywood? Watch Episode 3 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Ty Bello, Esther Benyeogo, Esther Longe, George Alao & Adika Declare Their Faith in “I'm Yielded"

Watch Kizz Daniel & His Queen Steal the Show in the Romantic "Double" Visualiser

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Watch Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA Style Journey Through the Years

Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello Get Real About Body Image on the "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

Yemi Alade's "Tomorrow" Video is a Regal Dose of Sunshine | Watch

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Nigerian entrepreneur and MD/CEO of the famous Eleganza Group, Folashade Nimota Okoya, better known as Shade Okoya, is a force on the African fashion scene. She has carved for herself, a personal style rooted in her Yoruba heritage and a deep appreciation for indigenous Nigerian fashion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

From her days of maxing out Ovation Magazine pages in the early 2000s till now, this style star has not ceased to be uber-stylish and chic. Her style has evolved through the years yet at 47, her slim tall physique complimented by an impeccable skin glow still has fans marvelling at her timeless beauty.

Shade’s signature style features bold colours, vibrant prints, and luxurious pieces. In the iconic Lagos Socialite style (iya mi leko), she favours statement iro and buba sets (faux/real) with artful gele adding regal sophistication and cultural flair to her ensembles.

But what truly sets Shade Okoya apart is her confident aura and her unique ability to refresh traditional pieces with unconventional colour/fabric choices and modern cuts. She isn’t afraid to experiment with innovative silhouettes and contemporary accessories, proving that indigenous fashion can be timeless and chic.

Explore her style with us by swiping through the carousels below and hitting the ▶ buttons to watch:

Shade Okoya with her husband, celebrating 25 years of marriage

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Looking regal at a Senator’s birthday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

A damsel in pink and green

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Shade Okoya in white for the wedding ceremony of Lagos state governor’s daughter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Dress code: Green 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

A damsel in lace in-fused Ankara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Classy in yellow & white

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Stunning in blue for International Women’s Day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Florals for a birthday celebration

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Slayed in white for her mother’s 80th birthday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Stepping out like royalty in gold and powder blue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Laced up in sequins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Prints with some neon pop

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Chic in a modish Oleku buba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Shade Okoya and her husband, Rasaq Okoya, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Nigeria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

Bellastylista: @shade.okoya

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

[email protected]

