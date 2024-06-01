We Want Everything Shade Okoya Slayed To These High Society Owambe Events | WATCH

Nigerian entrepreneur and MD/CEO of the famous Eleganza Group, Folashade Nimota Okoya, better known as Shade Okoya, is a force on the African fashion scene. She has carved for herself, a personal style rooted in her Yoruba heritage and a deep appreciation for indigenous Nigerian fashion.

From her days of maxing out Ovation Magazine pages in the early 2000s till now, this style star has not ceased to be uber-stylish and chic. Her style has evolved through the years yet at 47, her slim tall physique complimented by an impeccable skin glow still has fans marvelling at her timeless beauty.

Shade’s signature style features bold colours, vibrant prints, and luxurious pieces. In the iconic Lagos Socialite style (iya mi leko), she favours statement iro and buba sets (faux/real) with artful gele adding regal sophistication and cultural flair to her ensembles.

But what truly sets Shade Okoya apart is her confident aura and her unique ability to refresh traditional pieces with unconventional colour/fabric choices and modern cuts. She isn’t afraid to experiment with innovative silhouettes and contemporary accessories, proving that indigenous fashion can be timeless and chic.

Explore her style with us by swiping through the carousels below and hitting the ▶ buttons to watch:

Shade Okoya with her husband, celebrating 25 years of marriage

Looking regal at a Senator’s birthday

A damsel in pink and green

Shade Okoya in white for the wedding ceremony of Lagos state governor’s daughter

Dress code: Green

A damsel in lace in-fused Ankara

Classy in yellow & white

Stunning in blue for International Women’s Day

Florals for a birthday celebration

Slayed in white for her mother’s 80th birthday

Stepping out like royalty in gold and powder blue

Laced up in sequins

Prints with some neon pop

Chic in a modish Oleku buba

Shade Okoya and her husband, Rasaq Okoya, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Nigeria

