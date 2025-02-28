Shaffy Bello, Nancy Isime & KieKie Star in “Aso Ebi Diaries,” Celebrating the Aso Ebi Tradition | Watch Trailer

When the Aso Ebi goes out, the stories begin. “Aso Ebi Diaries” is bringing love, friendship, family, and drama to the big screen. Directed by Biodun Stephen, this Lady Laide Films production takes us right into the highs and lows of celebrations, the picture-perfect moments and the messy truths behind them.

It’s a story of love tested, friendships shaken, and family bonds that refuse to break.

With a cast featuring Shaffy Bello, Nancy Isime, Kunle Remi, Bukky Wright, Chizzy Alichi, Kie Kie, Daniel Etim Effiong, Daniel Lloyd, Kalu Ikeagwu, Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, and others, “Aso Ebi Diaries” promises style, emotions, and moments you won’t forget

Produced by Laide Daramola and Taiwo Adebayo, “Aso Ebi Diaries” is coming to cinemas nationwide on April 18, 2025.

Watch the official trailer below.