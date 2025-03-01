Mo Abudu & Idris Elba Team Up for Lagos Nightlife Story in ‘Dust to Dreams’ | Watch Trailer 

Mo Abudu’s latest film, ‘Dust to Dreams,’ directed by Idris Elba, may soon be on your screens following the release of its official trailer.

Set in the heart of Lagos, ‘Dust to Dreams’ follows a dying nightclub owner who entrusts her legacy to her reserved daughter. When a long-lost soldier father resurfaces, family tensions rise, but music becomes their redemption. A soulful duet binds them together, rekindling love, healing old wounds, and breathing new life into the legendary club.

The film features Nollywood stars, including Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and former Nigerian Idol contestant Constance Olatunde. Adding an international touch, British singer-songwriter and producer Seal also makes an appearance.

Mo Abudu created the story, with Idris Elba adapting and directing it. Abudu also serves as both producer and executive producer, alongside supervising producer Heidi Uys and co-producers Temidayo Makanjuola, Inem King, and Vanessa Demme.

Speaking about the film, Elba shared: “This film was the most collaborative process from the production to the actors and musicians. This film was made because family matters and love doesn’t die.”

Watch the trailer below