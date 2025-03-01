Connect with us

Ever Wondered Why Some Moimoi Tastes Better? Here’s the Secret

Mo Abudu & Idris Elba Team Up for Lagos Nightlife Story in 'Dust to Dreams' | Watch Trailer 

Young Jonn Is All About Enjoyment in "Only Fans" | Watch

Godswill Oyor Delivers a Stirring Live Performance of "Favour" on Glitch Gospel

Joeboy and Layi Wasabi Ride Through Heartbreak in "Taxi Driver"

L.A.X’s "Lockdown" Visuals Bring Love & Drama to the Screen

Ric Hassani's Live Performance of 'I'm Falling in Love' Captures a Love That Feels Certain

No Crust, No Fuss—Just Pure Bliss with This Basque Cheesecake Recipe by Spice Bangla

Seyi Vibez Channels the Spirit of 'Shaolin' in a Gritty New Music Video

This Octopus Stew Recipe Will Have You Coming Back for More

4 hours ago

If you grew up in a Nigerian household, you already know that Saturday mornings have their own unofficial menu. The smell of freshly blended peppers, the sound of a grinding stone or blender working, and the anticipation of a breakfast that takes its time to be ready because good food is never rushed.

Moimoi is one of those meals that require patience but taste even better when done right. Soft yet firm, rich in flavour, and always a delight when paired with the right side. Temitopes Kitchen is sharing her secret to making it just right, with a rich colour and a flavour that stands out.

She starts by soaking and washing her beans to remove the peels. Then she blends them with some onions, a generous amount of tatashe and shombo, which she says gives it that deep colour.

Next, she pours the blended beans into a bowl and adds dissolved seasoning cubes, melted butter, vegetable oil, a bit of nutmeg, crayfish powder, some salt for taste, and raw eggs. For extra flavour, she mixes in deboned smoked fish before stirring everything thoroughly. Once the batter is smooth, she scoops it into native leaves and lets it steam until firm.

What will you be pairing your moimoi with? Pap, custard, bread, or maybe garri? Watch how Temitope makes it below.

