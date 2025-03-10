Femme Africa and Platoon Unveil Refurbished Music Room at Queens College Yaba

Femme Africa, in collaboration with Platoon, proudly unveiled the newly refurbished music room at Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, during a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to empowering young women through music, creativity, and collaboration.

The unveiling event brought together students, teaching faculty, members of the Queens College Old Girls Association, and other key stakeholders to celebrate the completion of a project designed to inspire and nurture the talents of the next generation of female musicians.

Today, we celebrate more than the completion of a renovation project; we celebrate opportunity, creativity, and the boundless potential of the young women who will step into this space, said Toluwaleke Subair, Femme Africa’s Program Manager, during her welcome speech.

She highlighted the organisation’s dedication to building spaces where young talent can dream, express themselves, and grow, alongside the unwavering support of partners like Platoon.

The refurbished music room is equipped with modern instruments, including guitars, violins, a keyboard, and saxophones. Adding a unique artistic touch, the classroom also features a striking mural created by Ripples Effect, a creative company owned by Awolaja Toluwalase Raymond and Abolaji Hammad Oba.

Kolapo Oladapo, the platoon representative, emphasised the company’s dedication to nurturing talent from its earliest stages.

No other record label invests in talent at this stage like Platoon does,” he said. “We are proud to collaborate on this project and hope to see stars born out of this college, inspired by the opportunities this space provides.

Linda Ayoola, Platoon’s Head of Music, commented on the initiative, highlighting the company’s commitment to nurturing young talent through music education.

We believe that music has the power to uplift, educate, and connect communities. By opening this music classroom, we are honoured to be providing young talents with the resources and opportunities they need to explore their creativity and develop their skills.

Beyond the physical transformation, Femme Africa is said to have onboarded a music teacher who will provide weekly practical lessons, fostering the musical growth of students. Ayomide Dokunmu, CEO of Femme Africa, elaborated on the vision behind the project, emphasising the importance of creating spaces that empower young women to connect, collaborate, and create.

She dedicated the cause to the memory of her mother, Funmilayo Dokunmu, a proud Queens College alumna, whose legacy continues to inspire Femme Africa’s commitment to uplifting young women.

Dr. A.O. Obabori, Principal of Queens College, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, describing it as a significant milestone in her tenure. This space will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our students, igniting creativity and fuelling dreams, she stated.

The event included a guided tour of the music room, showcasing its enhancements, and a demonstration of its capabilities. It concluded with a vibrant interaction among the stakeholders and students, who expressed excitement about the opportunities the space will provide.

#SheRunsTheBoards

About Femme Africa

Femme Africa is a media and entertainment company that specialises in building content, community, and culture for Gen Z and young millennial African women on the continent and in the diaspora.

Through impactful initiatives and collaborations, Femme Africa continues to inspire and empower emerging talent across Africa.

About Platoon

Platoon is a global artist services company owned by Apple that provides innovative tools and programs to help talent from around the world build their careers and reach new fans.

