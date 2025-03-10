Hot Babes! Get ready for HERtitude 2025 | A time to Show up and Show Out

HERtitude is back, and this time, Zikoko is bringing all the heat with Retro Glam. For the fourth edition of Zikoko’s iconic women-only event, they’re calling on women of all generations to come dressed as their sexiest, boldest, and most confident selves—because this is HER moment.

If you’re wondering, what’s Retro Glam? Think fashion from the 70s, 80s, 90s and Y2K. The oleku era, old Nollywood, sequins, bold accessories, and hairstyles. It’s retro style with a modern glam. It’s an excuse (not that you need one) to step out looking like that girl.

Women need spaces where we can just be — no pressure, no judgment, just fun. HERtitude is that space. It’s where you come to let loose, dance like nobody’s watching, meet other hot babes, and enjoy the energy of women who just get it, says Oluwadamilola Olatunji, Managing Editor at Zikoko. This year’s Retro Glam theme is all about reminding ourselves that confidence is timeless. No matter your age or style, you can show up, show out, and own your sexy however you define it.

Over the past three editions, HERtitude has grown into one of the ultimate women’s day out, with attendees making it a ritual to plan months ahead. Women have met lifelong friends, built communities, and created unforgettable memories. The hot babes can look forward to an even bigger and better lineup this year.

HERtitude 2025 will feature fashion shows, music performances, games, and an exciting mix of vendors offering everything from food and fashion to beauty and wellness products.

Attendees can also participate in fun activities like candle-making, sip and paint, massages, tattoos, piercings, and more. Plus, women will get the chance to showcase their talent on the HERtitude stage. Who knows? Zikoko might just spotlight the next Ayra Starr or Tems. Stay tuned to Zikoko’s Instagram for details on how to sign up.

With an expected crowd of over 1,800 women — from tech, beauty, fashion, leadership and more — this is the space to network, have fun, and just be you in a room full of incredible women.

There are also multiple ticket tiers to ensure everyone gets the desired experience. Whether you’re rolling in with your bestie, grabbing a general admission pass, or going all out with VIP access, there’s a spot for you. The venue will only be shared with ticket holders, so make sure you lock in your spot early.

Zikoko is thrilled to partner with some incredible brands this year to bring HERtitude 2025 to life, and you can look forward to the headline sponsor and artist lineup announcements. Trust us, you won’t want to miss it.

HERtitude 2025 is set to be that event you will never forget in a hurry. Get your tickets here or reach out to Damilola Olatunji for more enquiries at [email protected]

About HERtitude

HERtitude is Zikoko’s annual women-only experience designed to celebrate and empower women through music, fashion, and unfiltered fun. It’s the ultimate safe space for women to connect, vibe, and create unforgettable memories. HERtitude is where women come to be seen, heard, and celebrated—without limits.

