Adanna Madueke’s “Our African Hairitage” Documentary Debuts in Lagos, Honoring Black Culture

As the world celebrates Black History Month, Adanna Madueke’s compelling documentary, ‘Our African Hairitage’, made its grand debut at Landmark Towers, Oniru VI, Lagos.

Adanna Madueke is a passionate storyteller and cultural advocate dedicated to highlighting the beauty and significance of African heritage. Her documentary, Our African Hairitage, is a powerful exploration of African hair as more than just a style—it’s a symbol of identity, history, and resilience.

Through personal stories, cultural insights, and rich visuals, the documentary celebrates the diverse textures, traditions, and meanings woven into the fabric of African hair.

The premiere was not merely an event, it was a cultural movement, an immersive experience that celebrated the artistry, identity, and stories that define the beauty of African hair and heritage.

The evening offered more than a screening; it was a vibrant showcase of African pride, creativity, and resilience. From runway presentations to live hairstyling sessions, every detail reflected a celebration of culture reimagined for the modern era. The event reminded everyone in attendance of the timeless significance of embracing and preserving the narratives woven into African identity.

Adanna Madueke, the visionary behind the documentary, captivated the audience with her heartfelt opening remarks, saying:

“This documentary is a tribute to who we are, a reminder of where we come from, and a commitment to pass on these stories. Our hair is not just about style; it’s a symbol of identity, a historical marker, and a legacy of strength that deserves to be celebrated.”

The premiere attracted an array of notable guests, including cultural icons like Stephanie Coker, Ifeoma Okoye, Ugo Monye, Nibi Lawson, Bisola Adeniyi, and many others whose presence underscored the event’s cultural significance.

One of the evening’s standout moments was the live hairstyling session by Kinky Apothecary, where two models were styled in real-time. This breathtaking demonstration showcased the intricate artistry and cultural depth behind African hair traditions. The founder of Kinky Apothecary, Nibi Lawson, shared insights into the beauty of natural hair, emphasizing the importance of celebrating its authenticity.

Dupe Talabi, CEO of Tasala HQ styled models featured on the runway, creating striking hairstyles that honored the versatility and legacy of African hair. Tasala HQ’s dynamic presentation on the runway brought scenes from the documentary to life, highlighting how natural hair can be both a bold fashion statement and a connection to cultural roots.

The runway presentations also featured the creations of celebrated designers Lady Biba and DressUp By Taiwo, each bringing a unique flair to the event.

Lady Biba’s collection showcased boardroom-inspired, corporate-chic pieces, redefining what professional fashion can look like for the modern African woman. The designs demonstrated how natural hair complements corporate styles, proving that you can confidently rock your natural crown in high-powered business environments.

In contrast, DressUp By Taiwo unveiled a vibrant collection filled with bold African prints and contemporary designs. Taiwo’s pieces celebrated individuality and freedom of expression, reflecting the essence of African heritage through modern African fashion.

These collections were more than just fashion statements—they were visual narratives of how African women embrace their natural beauty, both in traditional and contemporary settings.

Adding intellectual depth to the evening was a thought-provoking panel discussion, moderated by the dynamic Hawa Magaji. The panel featured influential personalities, including Stephanie Coker, Ifeoma Okoye, Nibi Lawson, Bisola Adeniyi, and Adanna Madueke.

Together, they explored critical themes such as hair health, cultural heritage, and the pride associated with natural hair, while addressing the evolving dynamics of the natural hair movement.

In addition to the panel, a fireside chat moderated by Eki Ogunbor featured an engaging conversation between Dupe Talabi and Adanna Madueke. This intimate dialogue offered personal reflections on the natural hair journey, sharing authentic stories that resonated with the audience and deepened the cultural discourse of the event.

The premiere drew an audience of cultural icons, influencers, and industry leaders, emphasizing the documentary’s significance as a groundbreaking contribution to African storytelling.

Media partners such as FashionVerse Africa, Guzangs, Vanguard, Pop and Prime, Ogene Igbo, TVC, Femme Africa, and La Mode amplified the event’s reach, ensuring that its powerful narratives resonated far beyond the venue, reaching audiences globally.

The atmosphere of the event was alive with Afrocentric music, colorful aesthetics, and thoughtful collaborations with brands like Zaron Cosmetics, Afro by Nature, Kinky Apothecary, Tasala HQ, Lady Biba, and DressUp By Taiwo. Every detail was meticulously curated to celebrate African culture and immerse guests in its rich, multifaceted legacy.

The premiere was not just an evening of celebration, it was a rallying cry to preserve African stories and traditions. The live hairstyling demonstrations, captivating runway showcases, and enlightening discussions all stood as powerful testaments to the creative genius and enduring spirit of African heritage.

As a fitting tribute to Black History Month, Our African Hairitage will officially screen on YouTube this month of February 2025, inviting audiences worldwide to join this cultural journey and experience a masterpiece that honors the legacy and pride of African traditions.

