Kiekie is Serving “Rich Aunty That Owns Half the City” in This Ugo Monye Outfit

Kiekie is giving modern royalty in a rich mix of teal and blue, wearing a voluminous, floor-length look designed by Ugo Monye. The outfit features a structured, short-sleeved tunic with a high neckline, layered over wide-leg trousers with a subtle, shimmering pattern. A long central panel of fabric runs down the front, creating a dramatic, flowing effect.

Her accessories lean into tradition with a bold, red beaded cap that pops against the deep tones of her outfit. Multiple strands of coral beads rest on her neck, anchored by a gold pendant. She stacks gold bangles on her wrists, and her fingers sparkle with rings. But the real power move is the carved, ornate staff she holds in one hand, pulling the entire look together with an undeniable presence.

It’s a perfect mix of heritage and contemporary style, with every detail making a statement.

See her photos below