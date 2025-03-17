Nigerians Are Loving Funke Akindele’s ‘Finding Me’ | See Their Reactions

Have you ever looked in the mirror and struggled to recognise the person staring back at you? That’s the heart of ‘Finding Me,’ Funke Akindele’s latest film, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film tells a deeply human story of self-loss and rediscovery, following characters who wake up one day and realise they no longer recognise themselves, as they’ve lost themselves — whether to marriage, friendships, or the quiet burden of always showing up for others at their own expense.

We all know people like these characters. Some of us are them. The woman who gives everything to her home until she forgets how to love herself. The friend who always says yes to others but never to herself. The man who follows the crowd because he’s never learned to stand alone.

That’s what makes ‘Finding Me’ hit so close to home. While it tells an interesting story, it also holds up a mirror, showing us versions of ourselves we don’t always want to admit are there.

The movie premiered yesterday, and people can’t stop talking about it. Some are raving about the star-studded cast, featuring Funke Akindele, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Adebayo Salami, Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola). Others are praising the writing, calling it one of Akindele’s most layered and engaging projects yet.

Then there’s the dedication. Fans are convinced Akindele even put on weight to embody her role perfectly.

I can’t help but think Funke Akindele intentionally gained weight just to bring this character to life.

We’re not surprised, though. Funke Akindele always delivers magic in her productions, and ‘Finding Me’ is no exception.

Here’s how Nigerians are reacting to the film:

Funke Akindele is GOATED. “Finding Me” is a good watch. 10/10 Yooo this is the Joseph Benjamin I know from OG NollyWood Ehen. He did well but kolawole is narcissistic malu. — AdaDike 💎💎||Your Opportunity Buddy (@ChimuanyaDike) March 16, 2025

Once Emeka Nwagbaraocha switches from English to Igbo, just know he’s about to go off script & deliver a class act performance! That’s when you feel his acting the most, it’s like he’s living his everyday life! He did that in Onye Egwu & I’m seeing it again in #FindingMe — kelvin :/The Wheel of Time (@greyneration_) March 16, 2025

That braided wig Funke wore for the first half of Finding Me, shouldn’t exist 😭😭😭 — Amitriptyline (@Diseye_) March 16, 2025

Anthony is the ultimate lover boy! His kindness and love shine through every moment. I pray that good people continue to meet good people because we all deserve love. #FindingMe — Doctor Candace (@lifeofcandace) March 16, 2025

Just watching “Finding Me” now and I can’t help but think that Funke Akindele intentionally added weight for her role in the movie. This woman is crazy!!! Wow! 🔥 — Bussie❤️ (@Lizzy9441) March 16, 2025

This is what Abusive, narcissistic men will do to you if they notice your low self esteem. They will feed on it and make you think you can’t find someone like them if you leave them, you’ll be so oblivious to every abuse and hurt they put you through. #FindingMe — The Groom’s Warring Bride||Omo Iren (@obeze_abba) March 16, 2025

Funke Akindele is HER, totally enjoyed watching #FindingMe. A very good story and message passed. Never loose yourself while trying to help others. — Osaru🌹🤎 (@osarumen03) March 17, 2025

“Finding Me” on Prime is just as chaotic as Nigerians. One drama after another till the end. Actors did their thing & some made me laugh out loud. The cinematographer and art director did their thing which made me happy. Not all the time Actors carrying us — GlazedLens (@MealdredO) March 17, 2025

Everybody should go and watch Finding me on Amazon Prime. Omg! It’s so interesting — Aspiring Billionaire (@OmotayoNafy) March 16, 2025

Funke Akindele’s Finding Me is such a good watch — Oluwalanafunwa (@lanalaurels) March 17, 2025

Finding Me is a really good movie. The story moves at a good pace, and the characters were written well. — Priscy Koko 💕 (@thepriscyy) March 16, 2025

Finding me is such a good watch and passes a great message. Don’t lose yourself in the process of pleasing others. — Gbemi Spaghetti (@Gbems__) March 16, 2025

Watch Funke Akindele explain the inspiration behind ‘Finding Me’