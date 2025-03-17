Connect with us

Nigerians Are Loving Funke Akindele’s ‘Finding Me’ | See Their Reactions

‘Finding Me’ is sparking deep conversations as viewers see themselves in its raw, emotional storytelling.

Photo Credit: Efa Iwara/Instagram

Have you ever looked in the mirror and struggled to recognise the person staring back at you? That’s the heart of ‘Finding Me,’ Funke Akindele’s latest film, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film tells a deeply human story of self-loss and rediscovery, following characters who wake up one day and realise they no longer recognise themselves, as they’ve lost themselves — whether to marriage, friendships, or the quiet burden of always showing up for others at their own expense.

We all know people like these characters. Some of us are them. The woman who gives everything to her home until she forgets how to love herself. The friend who always says yes to others but never to herself. The man who follows the crowd because he’s never learned to stand alone.

That’s what makes ‘Finding Me’ hit so close to home. While it tells an interesting story, it also holds up a mirror, showing us versions of ourselves we don’t always want to admit are there.

The movie premiered yesterday, and people can’t stop talking about it. Some are raving about the star-studded cast, featuring Funke Akindele, Efe Iwara, Joseph BenjaminOmowunmi Dada, Femi Adebayo Salami, Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola). Others are praising the writing, calling it one of Akindele’s most layered and engaging projects yet.

Then there’s the dedication. Fans are convinced Akindele even put on weight to embody her role perfectly.

I can’t help but think Funke Akindele intentionally gained weight just to bring this character to life.

We’re not surprised, though. Funke Akindele always delivers magic in her productions, and ‘Finding Me’ is no exception.

Here’s how Nigerians are reacting to the film:

Watch Funke Akindele explain the inspiration behind ‘Finding Me’

