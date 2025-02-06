Quantum of Love: Get ready for a Night of Elegance, Luxury and Romance this Valentine Season

FTK-Konnect Events is thrilled to unveil “Quantum of Love from the Bond With Me 007 series”, an extraordinary celebration of love, connection, and elegance. With an impeccable track record of curating breathtaking and unforgettable experiences, FTK-Konnect remains one of the powerhouses in the global luxury events industry.

Over nine years ago, this premier event planning and management company introduced a Luxury Valentine’s Day Experience that draws inspiration from the iconic James Bond saga. Designed for lovers and love seekers from across the globe, this annual event offers an opulent and immersive journey—an experience unlike any other, in different cities in the USA and finally branched out last year with an international version which was a raving success.

While the past few years, particularly the challenges of the COVID-19 era, reshaped the way the celebration took place, it did not diminish the shared love. If anything, they reinforced a timeless truth: no matter the circumstances, love prevails.

In 2020, the 5th-year milestone edition was commemorated in Tampa, Florida. By 2021, the experience was dedicated to honouring first responders and essential workers who kept hope alive during uncertain times.

Under the theme “License to Love,” four remarkable couples were celebrated, treating them to an unforgettable evening of luxury—complete with a five-star hotel stay, a customized spa and massage experience, and an exquisite dining affair at Hilton BWI in Baltimore.

For the past nine years, the distinguished guests have included singles eager to mingle, dating couples, engaged lovebirds, and married duos worldwide.

This year, the experience will be elevated to a one-of-a-kind, luxury affair that guarantees an unforgettable night. Inspired by the mystery, sophistication, and passion of the 007 universe, “Quantum of Love – Bond With Me 007” will take place at The City Club of Washington’s most luxurious venue, an electrifying atrium setting reminiscent of Bond’s most dazzling adventures.

A Night of Intrigue, Romance & Luxury Awaits!

Secret Agent in Training – Be officially ID’ed at our Glam Bot upon entry.

Mission Revealed – Indulge in a lavish reception with hors d’oeuvres served until 8 PM.

Never Say Never Again – Bet on a move for your love and win big!

Bond Hunt – A thrilling, James Bond-themed scavenger hunt with money pennies.

Mystery Melodies – Swoon to the sounds of a romantic saxophone serenade, adding jazz and pizazz to your evening.

Evidence Destruction – Relish a full-course champagne dinner, designed for lovers.

Mission Complete – Turn Up! – End the night dancing to a vibrant international music mix curated just for you.

Secure Your Spot & Elevate Your Love Story!

Use Access Code: #BONDWITHME007 to unlock your entry.

For ticket reservations & event inquiries, reach out to @FTKKonnect or @WebbyFTK

📍 2025 Official Event Hashtags:

#QuantumOfLove #BondWithMe007 #QOL007 #LuxuryLoveExperience

💎 Take a Visual Walk Down Memory Lane:

#RoaringPearlsAndTies #SkyfallBNW #LagosRoyale007 #HarborsideRoyale #SpectreofLove007

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Quantum of Love 2025