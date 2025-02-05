Hotel & Shopping Vouchers Up for Grabs in the Taptap Send Valentine Dance Challenge

So you think you can dance? Now’s the time to dance and win! Join the Taptap Send Valentine Dance Challenge and let’s see your dance steps!

You stand a chance to win:

$200 shopping vouchers – Treat yourself.

$400 luxury hotel staycations – Relax in grand style

Get a dance partner, record your dance (30 -120 secs max), and post it as a collaboration with you and your dance partner

Note: You must use one of the two songs from @taptapsendng Instagram Profile Bio. Remember to tag @Taptapsendng and use the hashtag #TTSngValentineDance

The challenge is open until Feb 13th and winners will be announced on Valentine’s Day.

About Taptap Send

Taptap Send is a money transfer app and is available for Download on the Android Playstore and iOS Appstore. With just a few taps, you will be sending not just money, but joy and happiness and love!

For terms and conditions, visit our Instagram bio or click here.

Please Note: This is a paid post and we advise that you carry out due diligence before entering the competition and ensure that you read all terms and conditions.

Sponsored Content