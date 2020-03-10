Connect with us

Movies & TV

Daniel Craig gives his Last Interview as James Bond in GQ's Latest Issue

Movies & TV Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde served Major Looks on International Women's Day

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Sobowale Stresses the Need for Women to be Represented & Involved on Rubbin' Minds | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Jimmy & Kemi Odukoya's Love story is a Truly Beautiful One | Watch them on Wedding Channel Africa's "5 Years After"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Esoro is Stepping on ALL Necks with this Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Scoop

Chris Rock & Megalyn Echikunwoke's Relationship has Sadly Reached the End of the Road 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

Kiki Mordi is Shedding more Light on the Forceful Eviction of Tarkwa Bay Residents

Movies & TV Scoop

YNaija's Rubbin' Minds is Airing a Special International Women’s Day Edition with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Vimbai Mutinhiri

Movies & TV Scoop

Gbenga Akinnagbe has been Cast as a Lead Actor in the Forthcoming Hulu Series "The Old Man" 👏

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH Emem Isong’s “Lagos Cougars”

Movies & TV

Daniel Craig gives his Last Interview as James Bond in GQ’s Latest Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Daniel Craig may just be in the best shape of his life at the age of 52, as he strips down for a steamy photo-shoot for his last feature as James Bond on GQ.

Daniel Craig, whose final James Bond film “No Time to Die” was delayed amid coronavirus fears, has played the role since 2006’s “Casino Royale,” when he famously stepped out of the ocean without a shirt.

Talking about his role for the April issue, Craig told the publication he was initially hesitant to take the job because he wanted to continue to be a private person.

Since taking on the role, Craig has had the longest tenure as James Bond, even if he almost never did “No Time to Die,” his fifth and final installment in the franchise. He said:

I was never going to do one again. I was like, ‘Is this work really genuinely worth this, this whole thing? And I didn’t feel … I physically felt really low. So the prospect of doing another movie was just like, it was way off the cards. And that’s why it has been five years.”

However, Craig said he has come to have a newfound respect for Bond, who he thinks represents someone “trying to do the job and doesn’t want any f—king publicity.”

See the steamy photos from the shoot.

Photo Credit: @GQ

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Reuben Abati: Amala and the Corona Virus Patient

Rita Chidinma: Dealing with Mom Guilt

“No Kids Allowed” – A Source of Quarrel or a Simple Logistics Planning Request?

Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor of EpiAFRIC is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php