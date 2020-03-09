Sola Sobowale Stresses the Need for Women to be Represented & Involved on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

On Sunday, Rubbin’ Minds celebrated the International Women’s Day by unveiling a special new series.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale was the special guest for the first episode of the series hosted by Zimbabwean television personality Vimbai Mutinhiri.

She shared how she sustained a 20-year Nollywood career, her role in the award-winning “King of Boys“, and how women need to be involved and represented in the society.

Watch her interview below.