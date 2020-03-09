Jimmy & Kemi Odukoya’s Love story is a Truly Beautiful One | Watch them on Wedding Channel Africa’s “5 Years After”

Wedding Channel Africa’s “5 Years After” celebrates the beautiful love stories of couples that have been married for 5 years and counting. The show features real stories from real couples as they recount the challenges they faced, triumphs and lessons learned from life’s different battles.

The show features real stories from real couples and the challenges they have faced so far and how they have been able to overcome and are overcoming life’s different battles. The show seeks to break the trend of celebrating breakups and instead celebrate a journey blooming to forever.

In this episode, Nollywood actor and pastor, Jimmy Odukoya and wife, Kemi Odukoya, share their beautiful love story, how they met, how their first year of marriage was, their challenges, triumphs and what makes their marriage bond so strong.

Watch their story below: