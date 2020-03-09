Obesere Takes us Through his Music & the viral “Egungun Be Careful” on BoomBuzz | WATCH

Connect with us

BN TV

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Talking about fuji music Obesere is one star that cannot be easily forgotten. Recently, a song of his, “Egungun,” which was released several years ago, has become a social media sensation.

In this interview with Boombuzz, the fuji singer is going down memory lane touching all subjects ranging from his childhood, music journey, fuji and, of course, the viral “Egungun Be Careful” track.

Watch his interview below.

BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

