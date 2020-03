Are you ready to know the truth about the fast-rising singer, Naira Marley?

On a new episode of The Truth with Olisa, Naira Marley sits down with media personality,Olisa Adibua as he talks about music, the alleged crimes (fraud & car theft), the Marlian Label, his very interesting tweets and more.

Naira Marley also introduces his record label stars, Zinoleesky, C Blaq and Mohbad.

Watch the interview below.