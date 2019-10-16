5 Tweets that Prove that Naira Marley is a Philosophical Genius (Like Twitter Users Claim)

A cursory glance through Twitter and you’ll see Nigerians continuing to rave about the genius of Naira Marley. It’s an epidemic.

Soapy might be the greatest song ever made. — Dimeji (@__dimeji__) October 15, 2019

'igba ti mo pada de, shey lo de mi lade'… Prof. Naira Marley reiterating the fact that delay is not denial. — Lanu (@OlulanuOkuneye) August 23, 2019

My god! Naira Marley is just as much of a Philosopher as the miniature doctor. — OlúAfolábí (@oluafolabi) August 20, 2019

Alas, you were sleeping when he postulated his theory on pacifism, when he said "mo logun, mo ni Korani." — D. (@adedapoX) August 20, 2019

he makes cogent arguments on obscure social issues that do not usually see the limelight, a visionary I stan — obalende chimamanda (@omosalewasmiles) August 20, 2019

Also in 'Opotoyi', Naira Marley asserts himself as a king that places his queen's orgasm before his own when he tells his woman- 'dà kí n tó dà'. — OlúAfolábí (@oluafolabi) August 20, 2019

…and on and on like that the tweets go.

Lke the saying goes: If you can’t beat them, join them, we have decided to join them, sharing five tweets (Soapy Nuggets, if you like) to prove that, yes, indeed, the Soapy crooner is a philosophical genius.

Some of us were born to give more love than we will ever get back in return. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 15, 2019

Here, the philosopher postulates that contrary to the belief that altruism is unattainable, some people, actually, are born into the world as natural altruists. He discusses, here, those who are empaths, who helplessly experience the emotions of others, but require no such thing in return. True altruism exists, Philosopher Marley says, and we agree.

Enjoy your own life without comparing it with another persons life. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 13, 2019

How many times have we heard that comparing our lives to others is no way to live, as it only brings pain. But, here, the philosopher brings a new twist to it, saying: Enjoy your own life, he says, stressing the fact that when you stop comparing your life to that of others, then you will begin to enjoy it.

I think she’s just too scared to get close because everyone who said they would be there, left. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 9, 2019

Heartbreak is a real thing, and the philosopher is aware. When we have a love interest pull away from us, it’s easy for us to see them as untrustworthy and underserving of our love. But the philosopher, here, posits a different angle: that our love interest pulls away only because they have been promised love several times before, and that love was taken away from them. The philosopher explains that our love interest pulls away because they are afraid of being hurt again (some characteristic empathy and understanding from the philosopher).

If u don’t drink how will your friends know u love them at 4 A.M? — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 9, 2019

Toxic masculinity is what is being investigated here by the philosopher. The philosopher, speaking from a man’s point of view, is acutely aware of man’s unwillingness to be vulnerable, and how liquor and its alcoholic properties help to open a man’s heart and loosen his tongue, allowing him to express his true feeling to his friends. The philosopher takes a magnifying glass to masculinity and male friendships, and he comes back up clear eyed and insightful.

Name of boys name of boys

Trash — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 1, 2019

Here, the philosopher is a male ally of feminism. (And making the statement on our Independence Day, for that matter.) You’ve probably heard the saying: Men are trash. It is a short and concise sentence against the patriarchy, and here the philosopher reveals his understanding of the dangers of patriarchy, how it wrecks havoc on our society, disenfranchising women.

With these few points of ours, we hope we’ve been able to convince you, and not confuse you, that, indeed, Naira Marley is a philosophical genius. Thank you.