Patoranking isn’t very happy with Africans’ “lack of love for one another” at the Youth Connekt Africa Summit in Rwanda

Patoranking graced the 2019 Youth Connekt Africa Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, with his presence, and spoke to over 7000 representatives from across Africa.

Youth Connekt Africa Summit is a gathering of African youths and personalities, where they discuss, share, iron out, impact and create a change amongst Africans, building more networking opportunities for African youth and representatives from all over Africa.

The dancehall singer expressed his thoughts on a few issues we share as Africans relating with each other, one of which is our lack of love for one another, the boundaries built high in the form African visas, and other man made obstacles that prevent us from embracing and communicating with one another. Patoranking also got to meet the Rwandan president, President Paul Kagame.

An energetic, yet engaging performance from the African superstar at the concert later that night had everyone, including dignitaries like Didier Drogba, on their feet, gyrating to his catalogue of hits.

Photo Credit: @didichiq