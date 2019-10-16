Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Tacha Bags First Deal as Brand Ambassador

Movies & TV Scoop

Ini Edo signs Endorsement Deal with Transport Company

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Your First Look at the Trailer for "Atlantics" by French-Senegalese Filmmaker Mati Diop

BN TV Movies & TV

The Trailer for Disney's Remake of 1955 Classic “Lady and the Tramp” is Here | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Trailer for Adaora Nwodo's Sickle Cell Awareness Movie "Crescent" Starring Ivie Okujaye, Dino Melaye, Chigul, Ayoola Ayolola, Michelle Dede

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Actress Wumi Toriola & Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Movies & TV Scoop

OAP Do2dtun says He's Received Death Threats after announcing Upcoming Interview with #BBNaija's Tacha

BN TV Movies & TV

Bimbo Ademoye airs her Opinion on Police Harassment on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Watch Trailer for Nnegest Likké's "Everything But A Man" starring Monica Calhoun, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Camille Winbush

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Official Trailer for MTV Shuga Naija 4 (It's Your Choice)

Movies & TV

#BBNaija’s Tacha Bags First Deal as Brand Ambassador

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2019 Housemate, Tacha has just bagged her first deal as a brand ambassador.

House of Lunettes announced Tacha as their latest brand ambassador on their official Instagram page on Wednesday.

We are pleased to welcome @symply_tacha to the @house_of_lunettes family as a Brand Ambassador.
Tacha’s fashion sense, love for trendy eyewear and uniqueness, made her an ideal choice as a Face of Lunettes.

At House of Lunettes we pride ourselves with a history of making our platform, A bridge for young individuals with great aspirations to thrive and become a positive force in the Nigerian fashion space.
To cater for our diverse customer base and penetration into new demographics, it is part of our mission statement to seek influencers that can enable us to grow this great brand as we have done successfully over the years.

On behalf of myself, the management & staff at House of Lunettes, including our current Brand Ambassadors @djjimmyjatt x @regina.daniels we say welcome to the family. Thanks to the team @teebillz323 for getting this deal done!

Tacha also shared the news on her Instagram page.

Titans 🔱 Glad to announce my unveiling as the newest @house_of_lunettes Brand Ambassador 🕶
I am definitely honored by this and many thanks to the MD/CEO @Sunglassesbaron and his team for for believing in me. Thanks to my management team @teebillz323 for the undying support.

See photos below

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Global Hand Washing Day 2019: Wash Those Hands, Stay Clean & Safe

Yewande Jinadu: Before You Send Out that Unsolicited Job Application

Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi: Let’s Make Hand Washing a Lifestyle

Margaret Atwood & Bernadine Evaristo are Joint Winners of the 2019 Man Booker Prize

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Advertisement
css.php