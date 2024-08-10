The Odukoya Siblings Share Their Journey of Grief, Healing & Grace on “Truth Table”

Connect with us

1 hour ago

In the pilot episode of “Truth Table,” Toluwani Odukoya, a pastor at the Fountain of Life Church, sits down with her siblings, Jimmy and Deborah, for an intimate conversation about loss. Together, they openly discuss their experiences and the profound impact of losing their parents, Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya. Both parents were pastors at the Fountain of Life Church.

Grief is a deeply personal journey, but as the Odukoya siblings demonstrate, it doesn’t have to be a solitary one. They share how they’ve leaned on each other, cherished memories of their parents, and found unwavering strength in their faith.

The Truth Table channel offers a rich collection of videos curated to guide viewers into the divine presence of God. These videos are crafted not just to inform but to inspire, uplift, and deepen one’s spiritual connection. Whether you’re seeking comfort, wisdom, or a profound sense of spirituality, this content is designed to meet those needs.

Watch below:

