The Odukoya Siblings Share Their Journey of Grief, Healing & Grace on “Truth Table”

In the pilot episode of “Truth Table,” Toluwani Odukoya, a pastor at the Fountain of Life Church, sits down with her siblings, Jimmy and Deborah, for an intimate conversation about loss. Together, they openly discuss their experiences and the profound impact of losing their parents, Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya. Both parents were pastors at the Fountain of Life Church.

Grief is a deeply personal journey, but as the Odukoya siblings demonstrate, it doesn’t have to be a solitary one. They share how they’ve leaned on each other, cherished memories of their parents, and found unwavering strength in their faith.

