Connect with us

BN TV Culture

Looking to Gain Weight? Try Daniel Ochuko’s High-Calorie Oats Recipe

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade and Ziggy Marley Promote Unity in "Peace & Love"

BN TV Cuisine

Joyful Cook’s Easy & Delicious Homemade Meatball Recipe Will Elevate Your Meals

BN TV Music

Moses Bliss & Sunmisola Agbebi Lead a Soulful Live Worship in "I Love You Lord" Video

BN TV Music

Darkoo Teams Up with Rema for "Favourite Girl" Remix

BN TV Living

Bisola Aiyeola Talks Self-Care Routines & Spa Love in New "Spa With Osas" Episode

BN TV Inspired Sweet Spot

Letsile Tebogo Makes History with Botswana's First Olympic Gold in 200m

Beauty BN TV Music

10 Breathtaking Face Cards from Ayra Starr

BN TV Scoop

Life After #BBNaija: Watch Toyosi & Damilola Reflect on Their Big Brother Experience and What’s Next

BN TV Living

Francis Ngannou Tells All: From Surviving the Sahara to UFC Glory on "The Diary Of A CEO" Podcast

BN TV

Looking to Gain Weight? Try Daniel Ochuko’s High-Calorie Oats Recipe

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Struggling to gain weight? Your solution could be here. In this video, Daniel Ochuko shares his ultimate oats recipe, crafted specifically for healthy and rapid weight gain. Loaded with high-calorie, nutrient-dense ingredients, this recipe is designed to help you reach your weight gain goals quickly and effectively.

Daniel mentions that he incorporates this recipe into his diet regularly to maintain and gain weight. While many people focus on losing weight, Daniel’s personal goal is to add some healthy pounds, and this oats recipe plays a key role in that journey.

Watch him make the oatmeal below:

Related Topics:

Star Features

The Rising of Nigeria’s Tennis Player, Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media
css.php