BN TV

Yemi Alade and Ziggy Marley Promote Unity in “Peace & Love”

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Yemi Alade has dropped the music video for “Peace & Love,” a collaboration featuring Jamaican reggae artist Ziggy Marley, son of the legendary Bob Marley.

“Peace & Love” is the 11th track on Yemi Alade’s recently released album “Rebel Queen” and it serves as a cross-cultural anthem for global peace. The visuals are equally compelling, featuring vibrant scenes that underscore the song’s message of love transcending borders.

In the video, Yemi Alade and Ziggy Marley unite their voices in a celebration of peace, love, and unity, reminding viewers of the importance of these values in creating a better world for future generations.

Watch the video below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

