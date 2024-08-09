Joyful Cook’s Easy & Delicious Homemade Meatball Recipe Will Elevate Your Meals

Meatballs are incredibly versatile, making them a staple in various dishes. Whether you pair them with your favourite sauce, make hearty meatball subs, add them to soups, or enjoy them as a tasty appetiser, they’re always a crowd-pleaser.

At its core, a meatball is a simple blend of ground meat rolled into a ball, often mixed with other ingredients like breadcrumbs, minced onions, eggs, and seasonings. They can be prepared in various ways—fried, baked, steamed, or braised in sauce—offering endless possibilities with different meats and spices.

Joyful Cook’s homemade meatball recipe uses 500g of beef, 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons each of chopped onions and parsley, 1 & 1/2 tablespoons of salt, 2 tablespoons of pepper, 1 egg, 4 minced garlic cloves, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. This straightforward recipe is perfect for when you want something quick, easy, and delicious.

Watch how she makes it below: