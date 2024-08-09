Moses Bliss & Sunmisola Agbebi Lead a Soulful Live Worship in “I Love You Lord” Video

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Moses Bliss has released the official music video for his latest single, “I Love You Lord,” featuring Sunmisola Agbebi. This heartfelt worship song is a profound expression of love and devotion to God, with lyrics that convey deep gratitude and reverence. Moses and Sunmisola acknowledge God’s unmatched sacrifice and unfailing love, declaring that nothing and no one can take His place.

“I Love You Lord” emphasises their relationship with God, celebrating Him as the one who has died, shed His blood, and given His life for humanity. The song inspires a declaration of unwavering love and worship.

Moses Bliss and Sunmisola Agbebi lead a live audience in a powerful session of worship.

Watch the video below:

