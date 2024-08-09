Adekunle Gold and Patoranking to Headline Next Narrative Africa’s The Bridge NYC Concert

Afrobeats superstar Adekunle Gold and Afro-dancehall icon, Patoranking will headline the second annual Next Narrative Africa: The Bridge, a concert celebration of African power, creativity, and narratives on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next month.

The Bridge brings together leaders from government, business, and entertainment to bridge Africa and its diaspora and change the narrative about Africa and people of African descent. The event takes place on September 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the World Famous Apollo Theater in New York City.

Adekunle Gold is a three-time Nigeria Entertainment Awards winner, and a recent signee to the prestigious American label Def Jam Recordings, a testament to the Afrobeats artist’s widespread influence. The Nigerian-born singer released his debut album “Gold” back in 2016 and has been steadily building a devoted fanbase around the world since. Adekunle Gold played a sold-out date at The Apollo in 2022, prompting Variety to note that Gold, one of “Afrobeats’ top exports,” was in “top form” for the occasion.

Patoranking, well-known for his fusion of Reggae and Dancehall, last performed at The Apollo in 2019 making this his first New York City outing post-pandemic. As one of African music’s most multifaceted artists, the international star’s Afro dancehall and reggae anthems have resonated from West Africa to the Caribbean. His hits with top acts have further made him an icon and a regular on Billboard’s U.S. Reggae Albums chart and at international awards ceremonies including the MTV Africa Awards.

DJ Mohogany, one of the brightest young stars of the New York City, DJ scene, and a pillar of Afrobeats’ surge in national relevance, will also perform. Additional performers are to be announced.

Last year’s Bridge event featured global superstar Flavour as the musical headliner, as well as some of the most influential and powerful voices in the global Black diaspora. This year, the Bridge will be hosted by comedian, writer and film critic Rallo Boykins, a Howard University alum who has appeared on Starz’s New York’s Funniest and made a name for himself performing on some of the most noteworthy stages in comedy, including Carolines on Broadway, The DC Improv and The World Famous Comedy Store.

Next Narrative Africa: The Bridge will build upon its 2023 momentum, with a series of talks from globally influential voices, including senior government, business, and entertainment icons. This year, Next Narrative Africa will also launch its Next Narrative Africa Fund, which will invest in audio-visual content made on the Continent by creatives from Africa and across the diaspora.

Next Narrative Africa’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akunna Cook shares her excitement for another year of The Bridge.

Next Narrative Africa is proud to have Adekunle Gold and Patoranking, two of Africa’s biggest superstars, headline The Bridge, a concert celebration of African power, creativity, and narratives. The impact of Africa’s creative industries on the world is undeniable; Cook says. Africa is the largest voting bloc at the United Nations so it is fitting that we center Africa’s next narrative where the world’s leaders are convened to tackle global challenges; Cook continues. Next Narrative Africa is proud to play a role in bridging Africa, the diaspora, leaders of government, business, and entertainment to shift the narrative about Africa and people of African descent, especially at the World Famous Apollo Theater.

Highlights to expect from The Bridge 2024

Stellar Performances:

Adekunle Gold

Patoranking

DJ Mohogany

Additional performers to be announced

Fireside Chats

Global leaders in government, business, and entertainment

Event Details

Date: September 26, 2024

Location: The Apollo, 253 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027

Time: Doors open at 6:30 PM; Show starts at 7:30 PM

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on August 5, 2024. For the latest information on the lineup and to purchase tickets, click here to visit the website.

For press passes, interviews, partnerships and additional information, please contact [email protected] – Jennifer Moise, Next Narrative Africa-Marketing Lead

Next Narrative Africa is a multimedia entertainment production company building an ecosystem that supports African & African Diasporan content creation to advance economic progress. Next Narrative Africa develops and produces narrative-shifting content about Africa and people of African descent; facilitates funding for Black diasporan storytellers who are shifting the narrative about Africa and people of African descent; and leverages relationships with diverse stakeholders at events that bring the ecosystem together to support creativity and innovation.

