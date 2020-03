Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrated this year’s International Women’s Day in Togo, at the Gala De Charite (Women Night), where she was honored with an award for her women-related charity work.

As expected, Omotola did not disappoint with her top-notch fashion as she graced the event looking all dolled up in a beautiful green number.

See photos from the event:

Photo Credit: @realomoexy