All the Awesome Vibes at Bond With Me – 007: TAMPA 5.0 | FTK~Konnect Events

In the last 5 years, Bond with Me 007 event creator & curator Feyikemi Kukoyi of FTK~Konnect Events has continued to soar high in creativity with their annual Valentine’s Day Experience. It is truly a Luxury Love Event and for the 5th year in a row of keeping this top-notch event fresh – this year they made it a beautiful 3-day event in Sunny Tampa, Florida.

FTK~Konnect Events set out to create a unique experience that is classy and inclusive of all lovers across the board regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, and or background. Year over year they have accomplished just that in the most classy event put together by an international planning company echoed by their distinguished guests which include but not limited to Fortune 500 executives, social media influencers, business owners and forward-thinking Africans doing great work in the diaspora.

The agenda for the night was well handled by the first Plus Size Model of Project Runway, Liris Crosse & Event Host/Producer Olumide Ayoola. The guests were able to mix, network and mingle with social media influencers in Tampa, Florida as well as treated to fun casino royale, unique photo booth experience, live music by Connell Thompson and host of other fun-filled curated activities throughout the evening. It was a night of Luxury Ambiance, High Fashion, Finest International Cuisine in the most spectacular Valentine colours!

See all the beautiful highlights below:

Photobooth Fun

Credits

Event Curator, Creative Planning, Management & Design: @ftkkonnect

Decor & Design: @realfairytaleweddings

Photography: @zoomworx

Videography: @urcstudio @olufemi.adebayo

Stationeries: Invitations, Brand Design, Menu & Place Cards: @isabellainvitations

MCs: @lirisc @olu_me_day

Intros: @humbleprinceolu

Dancefloor, wraps & lights: @phemstar_event_productions

DJ: @djphemstar

Saxophonist: @connellthompsonsax

Estate table design, tunnel, sparklers, cloud and production: @sabeventproductions

Branding, design & prints: @havaconcepts

Dress & Design: @topefnr

Shoes: @sophiawebster

Makeup: @beautyperfectionmakeover

Hairstyling: @schatzicbridal

Venue: @crystalballroomnorthtampa

Global Media Partner: @bellanaijaweddings