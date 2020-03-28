Connect with us

Events

All the Awesome Vibes at Bond With Me – 007: TAMPA 5.0 | FTK~Konnect Events

BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living News

What Not to Do During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Events Style

See Boity Thulo, Cassper Nyovest, Maps Maponyane Sarah Langa and More At The FOMO Inducing #BlackCoffeeLuncheon

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Events

All the Highlights from The Maltina School Games that will Ignite Your Hope for the Future of Sports in Nigeria

Events

Dettol partners with Lagos State Government to promote Personal Hygiene in Schools

Events

Nuli celebrates International Day of Happiness in line with its Mantra ‘Eat Fresh, Be Happy'

Events

Hello Beauty Lovers, The Beauty Souk by Eventful has been Postponed

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Events

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome donates a N1 Billion Naira Faculty of Engineering to Benson Idahosa University

Events

All the Awesome Vibes at Bond With Me – 007: TAMPA 5.0 | FTK~Konnect Events

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In the last 5 years, Bond with Me 007 event creator & curator Feyikemi Kukoyi of FTK~Konnect Events has continued to soar high in creativity with their annual Valentine’s Day Experience. It is truly a Luxury Love Event and for the 5th year in a row of keeping this top-notch event fresh – this year they made it a beautiful 3-day event in Sunny Tampa, Florida.

FTK~Konnect Events set out to create a unique experience that is classy and inclusive of all lovers across the board regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, and or background. Year over year they have accomplished just that in the most classy event put together by an international planning company echoed by their distinguished guests which include but not limited to Fortune 500 executives, social media influencers, business owners and forward-thinking Africans doing great work in the diaspora.

The agenda for the night was well handled by the first Plus Size Model of Project Runway, Liris Crosse & Event Host/Producer Olumide Ayoola. The guests were able to mix, network and mingle with social media influencers in Tampa, Florida as well as treated to fun casino royale, unique photo booth experience, live music by Connell Thompson and host of other fun-filled curated activities throughout the evening. It was a night of Luxury Ambiance, High Fashion, Finest International Cuisine in the most spectacular Valentine colours!

 

See all the beautiful highlights below:

 

 

Photobooth Fun

 

 

Credits

Event Curator, Creative Planning, Management & Design: @ftkkonnect
Decor & Design: @realfairytaleweddings
Photography: @zoomworx
Videography: @urcstudio @olufemi.adebayo
Stationeries: Invitations, Brand Design, Menu & Place Cards: @isabellainvitations
MCs: @lirisc @olu_me_day
Intros: @humbleprinceolu
Dancefloor, wraps & lights: @phemstar_event_productions
DJ: @djphemstar
Saxophonist: @connellthompsonsax
Estate table design, tunnel, sparklers, cloud and production: @sabeventproductions
Branding, design & prints: @havaconcepts
Dress & Design: @topefnr
Shoes: @sophiawebster
Makeup: @beautyperfectionmakeover
Hairstyling: @schatzicbridal
Venue: @crystalballroomnorthtampa
Global Media Partner: @bellanaijaweddings

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Omolola Olorunnisola: This is a Good Time To Teach Your Children About Stocks & Shares

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Yewande Jinadu: How to Stay Proactive As a Job Seeker During these Difficult Times

Advertisement
css.php