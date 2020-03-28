Canadian BellaStylistas Shared An Inspiring Evening With Code Black Communicator Network & Tracy Moore

The Code Black Communicator Network team hosted an amazing and intimate panel discussion for women in media in collaboration with Canadian media luminary Tracy Moore entitled “Industry Secrets for PR & Media Professionals” on March 10th, 2020. The event held at the gorgeous Airship37 and attendees experienced a jam-packed evening of inspiring panel conversations and insight from leading media professionals, including much needed break out sessions with mentors like Natasha J. Bruno, Beauty Director at Fashion Canada, Nicole Brewster-Mercury, TV Producer at CBC Canada and co-founders of Code Black CN Bunmi Adeoye PR guru and Vice President at Proof and Maxine Lorna , Senior Director at Media Profile.

Tracy Moore moderated the scintillating panel discussion, featuring media professionals at different stages in their journey – From Dalton Higgins, an accomplished writer and cultural commentator, to Marci Ien a broadcast journalist and UnicefCanada Ambassador and Kathleen Newman Bremang senior writer at Refinery29Canada and former producer at Crave Canada. The discussion ranged from discussing their individual career journeys, to much needed discussions on race and Canadian media, to personal stories of triumph and failure.

Tracy Moore shared why she decided to partner with Code Black and why mentorship is so important to her

When I started in broadcast journalism in 2001 I had no clue what I was doing. How do I negotiate a contract? Why are field reporters so cold? How do I pitch a story? I shyly approached the few black reporters working in news and got mostly shade in return. I didn’t get it but I figured out how to navigate the system by latching on to a few allies. Fast forward to today and I want to make sure the next generation gets guidance so they can slay in ways I never imagined. So many of you young broadcasters, comms, pr and digital creators of colour are blowing up my DM’s and I want to meet you all. So how do I make time for you without having my family divorce me? Enter @codeblackcn ✊🏾. I’ve wanted to work with this network of black communications pros since they started and now is my chance. We’re holding a special event just for YOU. #CodeBlackxTracyMoore #LetsDoThis #Mentorship [📸: @ryanemberley]

Post the event the team shared their thanks on their Instagram page, saying:

Massive, MASSIVE thank yous!! To our thoughtful, insightful, gentle mentors, @kayla_grey @namshine, @justainka, @reneeweekes,@takarasmall, @natashajbruno, @stacemunro, @nixxmercury, @500books, @daniellastephanie_e, @tanyaphillipps, @baileydinelle, @maxinelorna and @badeoye, who gave their time, expertise and encouragement, we appreciate you more than you could ever know. To our incredible panelists, @MarciIen, @daltonhiggins5 and @kathleennb who dropped GEMS 💎and spilled hot, hot tea☕️!! (Please follow them, support them; they need our positive energy too! More than you know!) To @thetracymoore, who made our dreams come true, and talked to, gave one-on-one advice, mentored and took photos with every single person who asked, there are not enough ways to say thank you for believing in us, and coming on this ride to give back to our community. Thank you to our volunteers @_toriilee, @rashidasymone, @cerulien, @tyriquepc, @eeegyptt, @killaakams, and @blaxkx4 – their can-do, let’s-get-this attitude made the evening possible and seamless!! To our sponsors: @td_canada, @berkeleyevents, @optikxstudio_, @sandboxstudios, @triuswines, @dreamcreations_design, you helped us to bring the evening to the next level. And to everyone who came out: Thank you for trusting us with your hopes, vulnerabilities, dreams, and goals. (And for those who couldn’t make it out, we got you! Don’t be sad. A podcast of the night’s panel is coming at you soon.) There wasn’t a room big enough, time long enough to contain everything that we wanted to achieve, but we hope that everyone walked away with renewed energy, a belief in ourselves, and each other. More to come, everyone!! Watch this space!! 📸: @robertxokine #claimyourspace

This was an event to remember. But if you couldn’t make it then keep scrolling for all the images from the event:

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Photography: @robertxokine

