Connect with us

Events Style Sweet Spot

Canadian BellaStylistas Shared An Inspiring Evening With Code Black Communicator Network & Tracy Moore

Events

All the Awesome Vibes at Bond With Me – 007: TAMPA 5.0 | FTK~Konnect Events

BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living News

What Not to Do During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Events Style

See Boity Thulo, Cassper Nyovest, Maps Maponyane Sarah Langa and More At The FOMO Inducing #BlackCoffeeLuncheon

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Events

All the Highlights from The Maltina School Games that will Ignite Your Hope for the Future of Sports in Nigeria

Events

Dettol partners with Lagos State Government to promote Personal Hygiene in Schools

Events

Nuli celebrates International Day of Happiness in line with its Mantra ‘Eat Fresh, Be Happy'

Events

Hello Beauty Lovers, The Beauty Souk by Eventful has been Postponed

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Events

Canadian BellaStylistas Shared An Inspiring Evening With Code Black Communicator Network & Tracy Moore

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Code Black Communicator Network team hosted an amazing and intimate panel discussion for women in media in collaboration with Canadian media luminary Tracy Moore entitled “Industry Secrets for PR & Media Professionals” on March 10th, 2020.  The event held at the gorgeous Airship37 and attendees experienced a jam-packed evening of inspiring panel conversations and insight from leading media professionals, including much needed break out sessions with mentors like Natasha J. Bruno, Beauty Director at Fashion Canada, Nicole Brewster-Mercury, TV Producer at CBC Canada and co-founders of Code Black CN Bunmi Adeoye PR guru and Vice President at Proof and Maxine Lorna , Senior Director at Media Profile.

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Tracy Moore moderated the scintillating panel discussion, featuring media professionals at different stages in their journey – From Dalton Higgins, an accomplished writer and cultural commentator, to Marci Ien a broadcast journalist and UnicefCanada Ambassador and Kathleen Newman Bremang senior writer at Refinery29Canada and former producer at Crave Canada. The discussion ranged from discussing their individual career journeys, to much needed discussions on race and Canadian media, to personal stories of triumph and failure.

Tracy Moore shared why she decided to partner with Code Black and why mentorship is so important to her

When I started in broadcast journalism in 2001 I had no clue what I was doing. How do I negotiate a contract? Why are field reporters so cold? How do I pitch a story? I shyly approached the few black reporters working in news and got mostly shade in return. I didn’t get it but I figured out how to navigate the system by latching on to a few allies. Fast forward to today and I want to make sure the next generation gets guidance so they can slay in ways I never imagined. So many of you young broadcasters, comms, pr and digital creators of colour are blowing up my DM’s and I want to meet you all. So how do I make time for you without having my family divorce me? Enter @codeblackcn ✊🏾. I’ve wanted to work with this network of black communications pros since they started and now is my chance. We’re holding a special event just for YOU.

#CodeBlackxTracyMoore #LetsDoThis #Mentorship [📸: @ryanemberley]

Post the event the team shared  their thanks on their Instagram page, saying:

Massive, MASSIVE thank yous!! To our thoughtful, insightful, gentle mentors, @kayla_grey @namshine, @justainka, @reneeweekes,@takarasmall, @natashajbruno, @stacemunro, @nixxmercury, @500books, @daniellastephanie_e, @tanyaphillipps, @baileydinelle, @maxinelorna and @badeoye, who gave their time, expertise and encouragement, we appreciate you more than you could ever know. To our incredible panelists, @MarciIen, @daltonhiggins5 and @kathleennb who dropped GEMS 💎and spilled hot, hot tea☕️!! (Please follow them, support them; they need our positive energy too! More than you know!) To @thetracymoore, who made our dreams come true, and talked to, gave one-on-one advice, mentored and took photos with every single person who asked, there are not enough ways to say thank you for believing in us, and coming on this ride to give back to our community. Thank you to our volunteers @_toriilee, @rashidasymone, @cerulien, @tyriquepc, @eeegyptt, @killaakams, and @blaxkx4 – their can-do, let’s-get-this attitude made the evening possible and seamless!! To our sponsors: @td_canada, @berkeleyevents, @optikxstudio_, @sandboxstudios, @triuswines, @dreamcreations_design, you helped us to bring the evening to the next level. And to everyone who came out: Thank you for trusting us with your hopes, vulnerabilities, dreams, and goals. (And for those who couldn’t make it out, we got you! Don’t be sad. A podcast of the night’s panel is coming at you soon.) There wasn’t a room big enough, time long enough to contain everything that we wanted to achieve, but we hope that everyone walked away with renewed energy, a belief in ourselves, and each other. More to come, everyone!! Watch this space!! 📸: @robertxokine #claimyourspace

This was an event to remember. But if you couldn’t make it then keep scrolling for all the images from the event:

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

 

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Code Black x Tracy Moore

Photography:  @robertxokine

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Omolola Olorunnisola: This is a Good Time To Teach Your Children About Stocks & Shares

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Yewande Jinadu: How to Stay Proactive As a Job Seeker During these Difficult Times

Advertisement
css.php